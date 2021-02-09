Museveni can’t win without army - Bobi

By Irene Abalo Otto More by this Author

Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said without the help of army and police, President Museveni cannot defeat him in a national election.

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party dared Mr Museveni in a reelection where they are only two on the ballot.

“I challenge him for a reelection without involvement of the army and police. With Internet and a free media, I can beat him,” Mr Kyagulanyi told party supporters and elected leaders from Mukono at his home in Magere, Wakiso District, yesterday.

He insisted he won the January 14 General Election but fraud and violence by the state denied him the presidency.

On January 16, the Electoral Commission announced President Museveni as winner of the polls with 58 per cent against Mr Kyagulanyi’s 34 per cent.

Mr Kyagulanyi also urged the party’s elected leaders to become agents of change in the country’s political space.

He said his focus was not on the party leaders being in Opposition but in government.

On February 1, Mr Kyagulanyi filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging Mr Museveni’s victory.

“I believe in the rule of law, that is why I went to court. My belief in the courts does not mean that the courts are not going to be abused by Gen Museveni. I believe in democracy, that is why I participated in the elections. My belief in democracy does not mean that democracy is not going to be disrespected by Museveni,” Mr Kyagulanyi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Court is expected to deliver its judgment within 45 days from the date of filing the petition.

“I have thrown the challenge to the Judiciary. This is a clear case. Everything that I stated in the petition was public knowledge. It is up on the court of law to show that they are worth their name,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Expectations

“We went to court because we have evidence that is clear for even for a blind man. We, therefore, asked court for two things; we asked it to cancel Mr Musevenis victory and if it comes to the worst, we get have a re-election as long the army [and security] us kept out polls/election matters and without teargas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party is expected to chose the next Leader of Opposition in Parliament to replace Forum for Democratic Change’s Betty Aol Ocan.

