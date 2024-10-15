Museveni cautions army officers against corruption

President Museveni has cautioned army officers against engaging in corruption saying it is “incorrect.”

“It's incorrect for you to pollute your record with corruption. Even when we were getting small salaries, there were plans for the welfare of soldiers…army schools to teach the children of soldiers free of charge, housing so that you don't have to pay rent, medical care and even Wazalendo SACCO where you can go and borrow and do development,” Museveni observed while passing out 203 officer cadets at the Uganda Military Academy, Kabamba in Mubende District on Tuesday.

Additionally, he awarded outstanding officer cadets who excelled in their training. The top award went to John Muhenda, who holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. Muhenda was commended for his exceptional performance across all fields of the training programme.

“All you need to do, first of all, is to look after your health. Don't ruin it by involving in prostitution, alcoholism and other diversions,” Museveni, who is the armed forces commander in chief advised.

President Museveni poses for a photo with best performing officer cadet John Muhenda during the pass out of servicemen at Kabamba on October 15,2024. PHOTO/PPU

The 80-year-old Ugandan leader encouraged soldiers to support their spouses to do economic activities for socioeconomic transformation.

“Even when we were getting low salaries, we had ways of how to progress ourselves and families without going into corruption. These days the salaries are improving also, there's no need for you to be corrupt,” he added.

Meanwhile, Museveni also congratulated the Ministry of Defence and top army commanders transforming Kabamba and other military institutions in the country.

“They showed me the master plan… It will totally make Kabamba a real type of centre in terms of accommodation and training facilities,” he noted.

Defence state minister in charge of veteran affairs Huda Oleru urged the passed-out officer cadets to remain perseverant while the Kabamba Commandant, Brig Gen Wycliff Keita, informed the parade that Tuesday’s 203 officer cadets comprise those from intakes 7 and 3 under the bachelor's of defence Studies programme.

“In addition, we have officer cadets who completed their training at the esteemed Kenyan Military Academy; one officer cadet from the Officer Training Academy of India and one officer cadet from the Royal Air Force College in the UK, these two have joined their colleagues to receive their commissions today,” he reported.