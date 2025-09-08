Museveni cautions NRM supporters on tribalism

President Museveni has warned supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Ugandans at large to desist from trading in tribal sentiments as the country heads into an intense political season.

In a seven-page statement posted on his official X platform last Thursday, Mr Museveni criticised some NRM supporters for branding Mr Moses Karangwa, a contestant for the position of National Vice Chairperson for Buganda region in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) polls, as a Rwandan. “…In the recent NRM conferences at Kololo, there were some isolated sectarian sentiments when it came to the CEC Vice-Chairpersonship for Buganda.

In the contest between [Haruna] Kasolo, [Godfrey] Kiwanda, [Moses] Karangwa, etc., there was talk of Karangwa having come from Rwanda originally. This is not correct. Karangwa is one of the most active NRM cadres, and Buganda is a multi-cultural unit,” the statement read in part. Mr Karangwa lost the contest to State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo, who polled 4,194 votes against his 3,981. The incumbent, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, withdrew shortly before voting, while Hakim Kyeswa and Joseph Mukasa secured 163 and zero votes, respectively. Mr Museveni stressed that political competition should focus on issues, not ethnicity.

“Even if the population in Buganda was mainly Baganda, you should look for capacity and dedication. The issue I have been intending to sort out with Karangwa is the signed letter I got from the Kayunga area accusing him of being involved in land-grabbing, but not ethnicity,” he wrote. This is not the first time the President has warned against tribal politics. In January, while presiding over the pass-out of 750 guild leaders at Nkumba University, he cautioned students about the dangers of identity politics. “When someone talks evilly about the Banyankole, I immediately say, ‘Satan, go away!’”

Mr Museveni said, adding that patriotism, not tribalism, was the answer to Uganda’s challenges. In June, he repeated the warning while speaking at thanksgiving ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja in Kakumiro District. “Anybody who talks about tribes and religions in politics is an enemy of this country. The contribution of NRM to Uganda is, first and foremost, peace, and peace came from good politics. Politics based on tribalism and religious sectarianism should not be tolerated,” he said.

Mr Museveni noted that since coming to power in 1986, his government has worked to dismantle sectarian politics which defined the post-independence era. At the time, political parties were largely aligned along religious or ethnic lines: the Democratic Party (DP) for Catholics, the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) for Protestants and some Muslims, and Kabaka Yekka (KY) for Buganda Protestants and monarchists.

Democracy

The President says the NRM party introduced consensus politics, which was widely accepted and underpinned the success of the 1981–86 guerrilla war.



