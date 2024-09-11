Museveni cautions on health in eulogy to minister Mateke

President Museveni has urged Ugandans, especially those in public service, to prioritise their health and wellbeing.

During yesterday's parliamentary session, he made this appeal while paying tribute to Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, former minister of Defence and Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament. Mateke passed away last Saturday due to heart complications at the age of 50.

"I want to advise our cadres and Ugandans to be careful with their health. Make sure you check yourself, and if there is a need for rest, take it. You don’t have to strain yourself," Mr Museveni said.

The President, known for his disciplined lifestyle regarding diet, physical activity, and hygiene, stressed the importance of preventing lifestyle diseases, which have claimed the lives of key figures in the country.

“We are just coming from remembering Gen Aronda [Nyakairima] at Munyonyo. He died on a plane returning from a security conference in South Korea. We must avoid unnecessary losses because every death leaves a gap. Fighters should look after their health, not just for themselves, but for all of us. When you go, you leave us with a problem,” Mr Museveni added.

He praised Mateke’s work, calling her a calm leader who avoided unnecessary conflict.

"She was very calm and didn’t appear to be sensitive, aggressive, or touchy, unlike some others. I’m sure she has set an example for those in Kisoro, where people can be quite quarrelsome," he said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who moved a motion to pay tribute to Mateke during the special parliamentary session, reiterated the government’s commitment to preventing and managing non-communicable diseases.

According to 2019 World Bank statistics, these diseases account for four out of 10 deaths in Uganda.

Ms Nabbanja noted: “The government developed the National Non-Communicable Diseases Policy (2015) and the National Non-Communicable Diseases Control Programme, integrating it into the Health Sector Development Plan (2015/16-2019/20), and allocates funds for it annually.”

Members of Parliament eulogised Mateke as a humble woman, passionate about the welfare and empowerment of children, women, and youth. She was also praised for her dedication to education and community development.

Ms Nabbanja described Mateke as a “diligent and visionary leader who, during her time as State minister for Youth and Children Affairs, advocated for children's rights, youth empowerment, and established the Nyirabashitsi Foundation, which empowered girls.”

Speaker Anita Among called her a “lovable person” and urged the government to fast-track the completion of projects Mateke had championed, including a bridge and a health centre, which had stalled due to budget constraints.

Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth revealed that Mateke had been overseeing projects by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade, including the construction of a military referral hospital. He described her as a generous and empathetic leader, dedicated to addressing the concerns of military spouses.

At the time of her death, Mateke was also part of a presidential committee studying issues affecting the people along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. She was scheduled to travel to South Korea for a security conference the day she passed away.

The Leader of the Opposition, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, urged leaders to emulate Mateke, noting that she was never involved in any corruption scandals. He also called for improvements in the Defence docket, particularly regarding the poor pay and living conditions of uniformed personnel, and the need to address cases of indiscipline.

"May we all reflect on the importance of staying away from corruption and using our positions to fight it, as it has become an impediment to Uganda's progress,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added: “Let us commit to improving the welfare of our men and women in uniform. Their living conditions remain appalling. I want to re-echo the need to call out a few elements within the Forces who tarnish their image by brutalising citizens. We continue to see reports of torture. We must not allow illegalities within our Forces because we are all potential victims.”

It was revealed that the leadership of Kisoro agreed to front a candidate from Mateke’s family to replace her.

Mr Eddie Kwizera, MP for Bufumbira County East, suggested the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag should remain within the family. The deceased's sister, currently living in the UK, agreed to take over but would have to contest for the post as per the laws of the land.

Mateke first served as MP for Kisoro in the 9th Parliament and returned in 2021. She also served as minister for Youth and Children Affairs before being appointed to the Defence docket in March 2024.