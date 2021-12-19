Museveni cautions university graduates on seeking quick wealth

President Museveni has warned fresh university graduates against the temptation of getting rich quickly through corruption, advising them to use the available opportunities and acquired skills to transform the country.

“Always choose dialogue and not confrontation. Avoid the temptation of getting rich quickly through corrupt means. You are encouraged to use the available opportunities and the hands-on skills acquired to cause transformation,” Mr Museveni advised the over 1500 Ndejje University graduates in his speech presented by the Vice President of Uganda, Ms Jessica Alupo on Saturday.

Mr Museveni said even with the increased access to higher education, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of slightly more than 6 per cent in Uganda still falls below the one of East Africa which is 9 per cent and 25 per cent globally.

“Am pleased to lay the foundation stone for the medical school and health teaching hospital. Ndejje University is now moving in the right direction in line with the government strategy of providing the necessary human capital development to transform the country. This is the way to go,” the President said.

Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the Vice-Chancellor said that the more than 1,500 graduates are part of the bigger section of the learners world over that were forced to rapidly adjust to the new learning method that encourages online learning in line with the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ndejje University has successfully adapted to the new normal learning systems to sustain all its programmes,” he said.

Although science programmes remain a big challenge for privately owned universities, Prof Luggujo said Ndejje has managed to come up with many innovations including; robotics, automated irrigation system, agro-processing units, electrical automobile assembled by the learners.

“We humbly appeal to the government through its respective department including the Uganda Communications Commission to help extend the national fiber network to boost the internet connectivity at the university. We need a 7km network fiber cable extended to Ndejje University,” he said.

Earlier, the Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director, Ms Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, hinted at the creation of an enabling learning environment for education institutions that are handling innovations and research to have the ICT at the center of service delivery enhanced.

“Modern higher learning and the new normal learning that has come with challenges is now the way to go. The new learning curriculum emphasizes access to a variety of information sources. This calls for change in instruction modes and ICT-supported infrastructure for institutions. Modern ICTs coupled with better access to high bandwidth and access to sharable resources will greatly foster the attainment of quality education,” she said.