Museveni cautions university graduates on seeking quick wealth

Ndejje University staff join the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo to cut the cake during a graduation ceremony on Saturday. Photo | Dan Wandera

  • Mr Museveni said even with the increased access to higher education, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of slightly more than 6 per cent in Uganda still falls below the one of East Africa which is 9 per cent and 25 per cent globally.

President Museveni has warned fresh university graduates against the temptation of getting rich quickly through corruption, advising them to use the available opportunities and acquired skills to transform the country.

