Museveni cautions youth against alcohol, sexual abuse

President Museveni has cautioned the youth against sexual abuse, drugs and alcoholism among other societal deviations in the country.

The president who was speaking during the pass out of joint patriotic cops from different schools in Kampala at Kololo Independence grounds Thursday, urged the bazukulu (grandchildren) to stay away from social deviances such as prostitution, drugs and substance abuse among others.

“If you start taking alcohol, you will ruin yourselves. Alcohol is very dangerous for your system, for your body. I'm soon reaching 80 years of age, and I hear you are asking me to continue leading. This is because I'm fit, I'm not sick. If I was sick in a wheelchair, you could not be disturbing me. I don’t take alcohol. I don’t smoke cigarettes, let alone the other poisons which I hear some of you and your colleagues take. Very dangerous,” Mr Museveni said.

He continued to warn the young ones of the dangers of sexual abuse.

“Are you inspectors of private parts? That sex was created by God for a purpose. It was created so that you can produce other people which means sex should remain disciplined, and deliberately used to produce new human beings, not as a pleasure item,” Mr Museveni said.

He stressed that patriotic citizens stay away from such acts and instead focus on growth and hard work, which will accelerate the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The president further encouraged the students to study hard, exercise and fear God for a better prosperous life.

He issued six love principles that patriotic citizens are expected to stand, including: love for Uganda, love for East Africa, love for Africa, love for the Environment, love for Human Beings, and love for oneself.