Museveni celebrates Christianity impact at Uganda Martyrs' 60th canonisation

President Museveni has praised the profound impact of Christianity on Uganda during the 60th anniversary of the canonisation of the Uganda Martyrs.

In a speech delivered by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the President highlighted the "value addition" Christianity has brought to the country, particularly in areas of scientific knowledge, education, and social values.

"Christianity has enhanced our understanding of God and instilled a fear of God," he stated during a special ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, led by His Eminence Cardinal Peter K. A. Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy for Sciences and Special Envoy of Pope Francis.

Mr Museveni noted that Uganda's indigenous groups already recognised a singular God, Ruhanga Nyamuhanga, but that Christianity deepened this understanding. He credited missionaries with introducing scientific practices that reduced disease, such as boiling milk to prevent illness.

The President emphasised Christianity's teachings on values such as resurrection, love for one's neighbor, and hard work, which guided Uganda during times of armed conflict by blending positive cultural practices with Christian principles. He commended the symposium's focus on preserving nature and addressing social and environmental issues, reflecting a shift in traditional beliefs.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, alongside clergy and government officials, celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Uganda Martyrs' canonisation with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony at the Vatican. PHOTO | DEPUTY SPEAKER PRESS TEAM

Cardinal Turkson urged Africans to draw inspiration from the Ugandan Martyrs, canonized 60 years ago, to build a brighter future rooted in faith, integrity, and transparency. He described the martyrs as "true Africans transformed by the Gospel into worthy disciples of Jesus," highlighting their role in shaping Africa's Christian identity.

"The Ugandan Martyrs exemplify faith, integrity, transparency, and governance," he said. "Their witness inspires us to create a better future for our land and people."

Cardinal Turkson also noted the martyrs' youth, particularly Charles Lwanga and his companions, who embodied gospel values and challenge today's youth to re-engage with their faith.

He emphasised the importance of combating corruption, citing the martyrs as role models. "Let us become artisans of hope, embracing gospel values and promoting a corruption-free Africa," he urged.

Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, H.E. Most Rev. Luigi Bianco, described the Martyrs as "extraordinary examples of commitment and fidelity to the Lord, models of faith and hope." Their testimony serves as a call to become beacons of hope and defenders of the God-given dignity of every human person.

Archbishop Emeritus of Kampala, Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala, praised the Martyrs as "Uganda's Luminous Heroes," expressing gratitude to those who contributed to their canonization.

Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, emphasized the Martyrs' significance in the growth of faith both in Uganda and globally. "The Martyrs are a special contribution from Uganda to Christianity, and for this, we are grateful to Almighty God," he said.

Uganda's Ambassador to the Holy See, Stephen Mubiru, noted the Martyrs' relevance to the African Church and highlighted the fitting theme for the anniversary: "The Blood of the Martyrs: Seeds of Hope for an Integral Ecology."

Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, emphasised the bravery and devotion of the Martyrs.

Top Ugandan officials joined the Catholic faithful at St. Peter's Basilica to commemorate the anniversary. Notable attendees included Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba, State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi, and several Members of Parliament.

The Uganda Martyrs, comprising 20 Catholics and 2 Anglicans, were executed between 1885 and 1887 by King Mwanga II of Buganda for refusing to renounce their faith. Their journey to sainthood began in 1915, when they were declared Blessed by the Catholic Church, culminating in their canonization by Pope Paul VI in 1964.