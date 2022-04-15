Museveni, Church leaders discuss Janani stadium

President Museveni on Wednesday held discussions with Church of Uganda leaders on the development of Janani Luwum Stadium in Muchwini, the birthplace of the martyred prelate.

The meeting, which took place at State House, Entebbe was also attended by the Bishop of Kitgum Diocese, Rev Wilson Kitara.

The Church of Uganda is planning to build St Janani Luwum Memorial Stadium in memory of the late Janan Luwum, the third Archbishop of Uganda, who was killed by the former President of Uganda Idi Amin.

Speaking to the delegation, led by Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, President Museveni welcomed the idea, saying it would promote religion and tourism in Kitgum District.

“It’s a good idea you are proposing and we shall support you. The site is strategically well placed because it is near Southern Sudan, so you can have people as far as South Sudan coming,” Mr Museveni said.

The President advised the Church to expand the idea and integrate the sports sector so that the site can also make money through events such as sports competitions, music concerts, and political gatherings.

“Let us integrate the idea of sports in your project. I am looking at Namboole as a key study because we use it for big events at a fee. I was thinking that if we could have it even for all kinds of sports, it can generate income for you,” Mr Museveni said.

He added: “Let us capture the whole spectrum. Fine-tune the concept and then we are good to go. Ministry of Finance will coordinate the finances”.

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development,Mr Matia Kasaija, assured the Church that government would budget for the stadium in the 2023/2024 Financial Year.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Okello Oryem, who is coordinating the Committee, said the project would cost Shs78.69 billion.

Mr Okello Oryem revealed that they are aiming to start the project immediately so that by the 50th commemoration it is ready.

“We are here to inform you that the leadership of Kitgum Diocese is ready to start. Land is there. The committee is being formed to kick start the works. We are ready to go,” he said.

The minister said they expect the project to be complete by February 2027 and applauded the President for the generosity and support given to the family of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Archbishop Kaziimba commended Mr Museveni for encouraging the Church to start the project, which will promote faith-based tourism.