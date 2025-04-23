Museveni, Church mourn Pope Francis

President Museveni

Your Eminence Pietro Paroli, It is with profound sadness that I have received the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Uganda, and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to you and, through you, to the entire Catholic Church worldwide. His Holiness Pope Francis died on Monday after battling an illness that saw him admitted in hospital for a while. He is remembered for his love, humility, and deep care for the poor, sick, and oppressed. He promoted peace, unity, human rights, and care for the environment. His voice for peace, social justice, compassion, and humility touched the hearts of millions and inspired hope among the faithful. His readiness and enthusiasm to deal with other faiths, such as the Moslems, the Orthodox Christians, etc, meant that he was a religious leader who was truly in the Kisinde (track) of Jesus as Jesus taught us in the parable of the Good Samaritan in the book of Luke 10:29-37. His legacy of love, unity, and service to humanity will endure for generations to come. We stand in solidarity with Catholics in Uganda and around the globe during this time of mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Please accept, Your Eminence, the assurances of my highest considera

Bishop Robert K Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese.

In his 12 years of service, Pope Francis made significant contributions to the Catholic Church and the world at large. One of his most outstanding qualities was his love for the poor. He designated the penultimate Sunday before Christ the King Sunday as the World Day of the Poor, urging all Christians to express love and compassion to those in need.

Rev Wilson Nandaah, Mbale Diocese Bishop

Pope Francis led the church in the right direction desired by the Catholics. But I know God has assigned every human being a time to die because on this planet we come by contract. God knows the years we are supposed to stay and so the Pope, his time came and he had to go. Nobody has the authority over the date of his or her death and this should be a lesson to all of us as human beings.

Most Rev Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda

On behalf of the Church of Uganda, I extend our condolences to all Ugandan Roman Catholics and believers all over the world. We remember the Pope’s visit to Uganda in 2015 and his appreciation of the Uganda Martyrs Museum. During Pope Francis’ visit, he offered a prayer that the Uganda Martyrs would continue to inspire generations of youth to follow Christ. His dedication to the youth, his pro-life commitments, and his advocacy for the poor and oppressed will be sorely missed in a world that needs them.

Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, Kabale (Catholic) Diocese Bishop

We shall remember Pope Francis for his great generosity, which signified mercy. We shall also remember him for his advice on visiting, feeding and praying for the prison inmates, and I recently visited the prison in Kabale to honour his guidance. He was a symbol of several virtues of Jesus Christ, and the virtues of Jesus Christ were seen in him completely. We shall always remember him for giving us this holy year with a theme of being pilgrims of hope as children of God who are on the journey to go to heaven.

Bishop (rtd) John Charles Odurkami, Lango Diocese

He was such a unique pope. He appeared to be very free with people. He was open to people not only of the Catholic faith but from all religions. He was indeed a very special person and down to earth and knowing what he was called for. God calls us to serve humanity while remaining faithful and humble and that was pope Francis’ example.

James William Ssebaggala, former Mukono Diocese Bishop

I was one of those who welcomed him at Entebbe Airport in 2015. He was very down-to-earth. He is so different from many leaders who feel proud. He had the respect that most of the political leaders and religious leaders don’t have. He is a leader that everyone should emulate. Pope Francis has been an advocate of human rights and a great fighter, the world is going to miss. We pray that even the one who will replace him will have similar attributes.

John Baptist Odama, Gulu Archbishop Emeritus

He wished for the Catholic faithful to walk together with other Christians in other religions for the purpose of being a common people of God. He appealed to the rich not to be exuberant and use their wealth to help poor people in the area of health for the common good of mankind. When he came to Uganda in 2015, when I was the chairman of the Episcopal Conference. He commended Ugandans for the Martyrs who died for Christ. He asked the people of Uganda to be committed to God, spread the Gospel of Jesus; be committed to Christ and love one another.

Dan Zoreka, Kinkizi Diocese Bishop

He was down to earth with a spirit of servant leadership. He was humble and the voice of the voiceless, especially the down trodden and the neglected people. He was a great leader with lots of humour and his love for children was a testament of hope. He loved peace and he had visited Ukraine and was involved in peacebuilding in Palestine.

Rt Rev Moses Banja, Namirembe Diocese Bishop

He was a human rights advocate who cared for the poor and was committed to service despite his ill health. Even after undergoing an operation, he visited different countries to serve God’s people. On Easter Day, I watched him blessing people during Easter prayers and I felt so good. He has been sick for many years, but this did not stop him from serving God’s people. His death is a big blow to the Catholic Church and the world at large.

Rev Fr Ronald Mayanja, head of communication in Masaka Diocese

He was a true leader who prioritised the flock. He traversed the entire world to preach harmony. He has been an ardent advocate of human rights and peace. Pope Francis’s love for nature was undeniable and has, on several occasions, warned of the dangers of the relentless destruction of the environment and devastating effects of climate change.

Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, South Ankole Diocese Bishop

I remember when he came to Uganda, he shook hands with me at Namugongo Anglican site. We were many bishops lined up to receive him but he shook hands with only seven of us and went to the chapel. I will also remember him for promoting peace in the world, living humbly, teaching humility and being a man of all people.

Dr Muhammad Musoke Kiggundu, director of communication and research at Kibuli Muslim Administration

I would like to send our condolences to the entire world, especially the Catholic Church. It should be noted that the Pope was an outstanding character who stood for peace in the world. We will miss him and pray that his successor emulates him and makes this world a better place.

Rt Rev Acquirinus Kibira, Kasese (Catholic) Diocese Bishop

The Pope was a true champion of peace, joy, love, and compassion—especially for the vulnerable, marginalised communities, and refugees. Let us uphold this spirit of humility in our daily lives, for even the Lord blesses such acts—since love is the greatest commandment.

Rt, Rev Samuel Gidudu, North Mbale Diocese Bishop

As the Anglican Church, we join the Catholic Church in mourning the great spiritual leader. His life and ministry can be defined as humility and love for the people.

Rev Kosea Odongo, Soroti (Anglican) Diocese Bishop

He led the church with dignity until his death. He was a dedicated religious leader who served with focus and commitment. I appeal to the Catholic faithful to give glory to God for the long life of Pope Francis who guided and led the church towards the kingdom of God.

Bishop Godfrey Loum, Northern Uganda Diocese

He was a person who was so passionate about the poor, the oppressed but also someone who is so passionate about peace. You remember when he invited the warring factions in South Sudan to the Vatican and he kissed their feet. That was powerful, he was a man of unity.

Bishop Alfred Muhoozi of North Ankole Diocese

I remember the Pope as a peaceful person who loved uniting people. He was a person who knew his calling even when he was aging and not in good health. He did not give up visiting places like Africa which shows great passion for humanity. He was a great lover of peace and that was seen through his preaching.”

Rev Fr Kennedy Onoba, Laudato Si Centre Company, Uganda executive director

Laudato Si is the cyclical network of Pope Francis’ work for the environmental protection of the integral ecology.

He inspired many people to realise that environmental degradation and climate change are real and there is need for people to take action to protect the world. He outlined this in his document Laudato Si, which was published in 2015. He called on all people to take action to respond to the cry of mother earth. It’s crying, it’s bleeding because of the degradation and the human activity.

Sheik Musa Khalil, the regional assistant to the Mufti for Northern Uganda

He will never be forgotten for the fight for justice for the people of Palestine. He stood firm even in the face of accusations that he was spreading communism across the globe. But he never relented. His demise is a great loss to the whole world. His kindness was felt by the people of Uganda, the Central African Republic and the Middle East.

Bishop James Ochan, head of Pentecostal Churches in northern Uganda

His struggles for peace, especially in South Sudan, where he tried so much to unite the two leaders, Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, which at least to me brought down the tension which was initially there, is incredible. He was a man of peace who tried so much to even talk to people who were not willing to have peace between them, the greatest was what he did in South Sudan and Gaza between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Pastor Silas Tayebwa, the overseer of Born-Again Pentecostal Churches for Ankole region

The pope held one of the topmost religious positions in the World, but he remained humble and down to earth. We have lost a religious man who lived by the values of a true man of God. We join our fellow Catholics to mourn the man of God who touched the lives of many. He would traverse the world preaching peace even in countries facing political instability, he preached love, forgiveness and care for the disadvantaged, like the poor.

Msgr Robert Ecogu, Soroti Catholic Diocese Vicar General

The most memorable time of Pope Francis was when the leaders of South Sudan, Riek Machar and Salva Kiir, went to Rome, Italy and he urged these leaders to embrace the spirit of dialogue and reconciliation. He even knelt down and kissed their feet. I remember the female leaders of South Sudan were in uncontrollable tears because of what this symbolism enacted in their hearts, and the message was not for these South Sudan leaders, but for all worldly leaders. That is where we miss the Pope.