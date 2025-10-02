Museveni cites professional army, oil discovery as his remarkable achievements

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans to re-elect him in the 2026 General Election, citing his remarkable achievement in building a professional army as one of the key reasons. While campaigning in Alebtong District on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Mr Museveni said throughout his 39-year presidency, he has transformed Uganda's military into a disciplined and effective force.

"We work for kuc (peace), and we are able to achieve it because we have got a disciplined professional army and the army is built professionally," said Mr Museveni. "We don't look at tribes in the army or religion. We look at, are you a good soldier or not? That's why when we are recruiting, we recruit from every district. Every district has a quota. That's how we have peace now."

The President emphasised that his administration has ensured that the military is accountable to the civilian population, and its primary focus is on protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He believes that a strong and disciplined military is essential for maintaining peace and order, not only within the country but also in the region.

Economic infrastructure and oil discovery

Mr. Museveni also highlighted his government's achievements in economic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, telephones, and piped water. "We worked on the road from Tororo-Mbale-Soroti-Dokolo-Lira-Kamdini, and then now we have just almost finished the road from Rwenkunye-Masindi Port-Apac-Lira-Puranga," he said.

The President also touted the discovery of oil, which he said was not discovered by the British despite their efforts from the 1920s to 1956. "The British were here. They looked for the oil from 1920s up to 1956. They gave up and they wrote a report... but when we came, we discovered it, and we are now laying the pipeline to pump it out of the ground."

Call to vote for Museveni

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua pleaded with the people of Lango to vote for President Museveni in the forthcoming 2026 elections. "Why Lango and Alebtong should vote for you (Museveni) is the fact that the National Resistance Movement, under your leadership in the post-independent history of Uganda is the first political party in power to introduce wealth creation initiatives," said Mr. Obua.

He added, "It is only the NRM that has brought Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, the youth fund, the women's fund, the special grant for PWDs, and special grants for older persons, among others. Our people of Alebtong, we know where we are from, we know where we are, and we know where we want to go. I want to earnestly ask you that do not waste your votes to any presidential candidate."

Poverty situation in Alebtong

A 2018 survey study found that locals in Alebtong were "so satisfied with life but they are very poor." The study, conducted by Global Health Network (U), discovered that 86.5% of participants felt satisfied with life, but the majority were actually very poor.

In the 2021 presidential election, Alebtong District gave Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert 16,794 votes, while Yoweri Kaguta Museveni got 42,832 votes.





