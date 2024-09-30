Museveni commends outgoing Unicef chief for supporting govt programs

President Museveni has commended the outgoing United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) country representative Dr Munir Safieldin for “supporting government programs, especially in the area of health.”

“Dr Safieldin assumed office during the Covid-19 period in 2021 but stood firm to support government’s various programs related to predictions, preparedness, response, surveillance and recovery from the pandemic plus resource mobilization,” the Ugandan leader said in a speech read by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Co-operation, John Mulimba.

Museveni said Uganda would specifically remember Dr Safieldin for Unicef’s delivery of 864, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine via the Covax facility in March 2021.

Further, the president said Unicef and the World Food Programme (WFP) are testament that humanitarian and climate change objectives can be achieved.

“By integrating sustainable practices into our work, we demonstrate that we can foster development without compromising our natural resources as we inaugurate this ecofriendly space today. Together, we can create a lasting legacy built on hope, resilience, and solidarity,” Museveni emphasized on during the official opening ceremony of a $15 million facility that will house Unicef and WFP offices in Kampala.

On Monday, Museveni used his remarks to appeal to the two agencies to extend their efforts in tackling challenges such as poverty, malnutrition and lack of access to essential services.

Dr Safieldin, who concludes his current role on Tuesday, condemned growing terrorism targeting children in Uganda, citing a deadly night attack claimed by ADF rebels, which left over 40 students dead at Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, Kasese District,

Commenting on the new climate smart office building that opened on Monday, Dr Safieldin said: “This office is more than a workplace, but it is a symbol of our commitment to building a sustainable future for the next generation. By investing in eco-friendly infrastructure, we demonstrating to the children that their future matters.”

The facility’s architecture is in line with the United Nations’ bold vision to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2050, according to Unicef.

Susan Ngongi, the UN coordinator in Uganda said: “Some people said you (Dr Safieldin) were tough sometimes, but it was for a good cause. We appreciate your contribution.”

Meanwhile, WFP Country Director Abdirahman Meygag noted that the new partnership between his agency, Unicef and Uganda strengthen collaboration and create new opportunities.