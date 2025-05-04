Museveni commissions 105km Kamwenge, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa road project

President Museveni has commissioned the upgrading of a 105-kilometre road connecting Kamwenge, Kyenjojo, and Kyegegwa districts.

The road project, which includes the Kihura-Bwizi-Rwamwanja-Kahunge (68 km) and Mpara-Bwizi Road (38 km), as well as 20 kilometres of town roads, will be upgraded to Class II Bituminous Standard paved roads.

The project, funded with Shs463.7 billion from the Islamic Development Bank, aims to improve the transportation infrastructure in the region, which has been plagued by poor road conditions for years. The road will feature 7.0-meter-wide carriageways and shoulders measuring between 1.5 and 2.0 meters, with road sections passing through major urban/trading centres rebuilt as dual carriageways.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja represented President Museveni at the commissioning ceremony held at Bwizi Seed School playground in Kibaale East County, Kamwenge district. President Museveni noted that the project will play a crucial role in meeting the needs of both refugees and host communities, facilitating the delivery of aid and essential goods, and promoting economic opportunities.

"The road project will enhance tourism potential in the Rwenzori sub-region, home to 10 out of Uganda's 12 national parks," President Museveni said. "It will also replace the aging Mpanga River bridge, constructed in 1964 during the area's first influx of refugees. Upon completion, the project is expected to contribute significantly to the country's social and economic development by improving access to social infrastructure, easing market access for farmers and traders, and enhancing regional integration and tourism."

The project is expected to reduce transportation costs and travel time, making it easier for people and goods to move around. Kamwenge District Chairperson Joseph Karungi expressed optimism about the long-awaited upgrade, saying, "We are happy that this road is finally going to be tarmacked. Our people will now be able to transport their goods to markets more easily, and tourists will no longer need to pass through Fort Portal when traveling from Kampala to access Kibaale National Park."

The Minister of State for Works and Transport, Musa Ecweru, confirmed that the upgrade work will begin even as compensation for project-affected persons is still being processed. The government has allocated Shs 10 billion from the national budget for compensation, which will ensure that affected persons are fairly compensated for their losses.

President Museveni also mentioned ongoing efforts to complete the rehabilitation of the Mityana-Mubende road (86 kilometers). Although work on the road has stalled, he has directed the Minister of Finance to allocate funds to ensure its completion.

The commissioning of this road upgrade comes after a 13-year wait for residents since its pledge by President Museveni in 2012. The project is set to take 36 months (3 years) to complete, with an initial advance of Shs 61.2 billion provided to the contractor to commence work.



