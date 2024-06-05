Museveni commissions 774 officer cadets 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on June 4 commissioned 774 officer cadets who successfully completed their one-year training course at the Basic Military Training School- Kaweweta.

The commissioned officers belong to intake 18 of year 2023/24 and out of the 774 students, 28 were drawn from Tanzania and Mali.

During the commissioning, President Museveni congratulated the new officers for successfully completing their training course.

The President said the commissioned officers were taken through a tough course and were exposed to the combined elements of warfare so that they get a good preliminary exposure about fighting.

“In our training here, we try to expose all the trainees to the realities of combat. In the past they used to separate phases of training but when we discussed we decided that at an early stage, the officer should be exposed to the multidimensional nature of warfare, that is why I hear that you went to Kalama for a combined arms exercise. That is what I advised them. I said let them know from the very beginning the wider combination of arms,” he said.

Gen. Museveni also cautioned the officers to stop regarding the army as a job but a responsibility to defend a country.

“We started as student movement in the 1960s, then when Idi Amin came, we became a resistence movement and during that time Mwalimu Nyerere was supporting us and it was easy to support us because we didn't ask for a salary,” he noted.

President Museveni also pledged to continue enhancing the welfare of the army officers in terms of free housing, free education for the children of the soldiers, health, among others.

President Museveni talks to Gen Katumba Wamala (L), Ms Mateke Sarah and CDF Muhoozi Kainerugaba during the commissioning ceremony for over 700 officer cardets at Kaweweta on June 4, 2024. Photo/PPU

Representing the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Minister of State for Defence, Ms Sarah Mateke said the training is not only geared towards professionalising the UPDF by equipping young commanders with leadership skills, tactics and discipline but it also resonates with President Museveni's guidance on the African strategic security, regional security and cooperation as well as Pan-Africanism.

“As the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, we are dedicated to this course. Your Excellency, sir, the composition of the Officer Cadet intake as it is drawn from the different African countries and the presence of dignitaries from various nations underscores what you have always emphasized; that modern security and defence challenges are not confined by borders, they therefore require a unified response that transcends national boundaries and fosters international cooperation,” Mr Mateke said adding that;

“Joint trainings promote an understanding and approach to international and cross border security challenges such as terrorism, natural disasters, cyber threats, among others.”

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the commissioned officers have been groomed so well and they are future leaders of the army.

“I know how hard you have all worked over the past year and I hope you are proud of your achievements,” he said.

“This moment marks a significant milestone in your military careers. Having attended and survived a commissioning course like this 25 years ago, I think I have an idea of what you have gone through,” he added.

Gen Muhoozi also reminded the officers that as they step into their roles, they should remember that leadership is not merely a position but a profound responsibility which they must fulfill.

He further cautioned the officers against staining their names with evils of corruption, cowardice and treachery.

The Commandant of Basic Military Training School- Kaweweta, Brig. Gen. Bonny Geoffrey Wolimbwa said the graduation day marked the end of a sustained period of intense learning in class and field for intake 18- 2023/24.

He said the officers were equipped with knowledge and new skills which will serve them well as future military leaders.

“The Officer Cadets before us have been sharpened in their minds and their bodies strengthened, both of which are needed for the responsibilities of living in the military.”