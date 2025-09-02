Museveni commissions four factories at Mbale Industrial Park

President Museveni commissioned four new factories at the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park in Mbale City last Friday, reiterating that industrialisation is a key solution to Uganda's youth unemployment challenges.

The newly commissioned factories include Unisteel Investment Uganda Limited, Nice Textiles Uganda Limited, Xinlon Textile and Garment Technology Co Ltd, and Timber Paper Industry Co Ltd. These additions bring the total number of operational factories in the park to 73, with more than 11,000 jobs already created.

“We have many developed countries, like China and Japan, that embraced industrialisation alongside agriculture for rapid development. Although agriculture is considered Uganda’s backbone, it must be elevated to an agro-industry to create jobs,” President Museveni said.

In addition to the four new factories, the President also laid the foundation for nine more, including Yangtze Industry, Planetic Industrials-SMC Uganda, Elgon Steel Uganda, ShengTang Machinery Manufacturing Uganda, Hercules Automobile Manufacturing Uganda Limited, Hai Lan Industries Limited, Myno Technologies Uganda Limited, Futian Hardware Uganda Limited, and Aofan Garments Company.

The Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park, which was commissioned in 2018 with a total investment of $600m (Shs2.4 trillion), spans 619 acres.

The park is home to a variety of factories producing goods such as glass, textiles, household detergents, mobile phones, smart televisions, baby diapers, clothing, LED bulbs and electrical meters. Raw materials for the factories are sourced from Uganda, India, China, Korea, the USA, and UAE.

President Museveni emphasised that Uganda’s industrialisation agenda is advancing through the attraction of capable investors, who are establishing factories that provide significant employment opportunities for Ugandans.

“As a country, we must focus on sectors that generate wealth and jobs for our people. This will also address the need for import substitution, particularly for consumer and commercial goods,” he added.

He encouraged Ugandans to seize opportunities in key sectors such as commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT, which will help combat household poverty.

The President also revealed that Chinese investors are seeking an additional 500 acres of land to further expand the industrial park. He urged residents with available land to collaborate with authorities to make this expansion possible.

“Beyond job opportunities, these factories contribute to skills development, technology transfer, and the expansion of Uganda’s tax base. This is why the government will continue to support industrial growth to ensure prosperity for all,” he said.

The State Minister for Investment, Ms Evelyn Anite, commended President Museveni for his visionary leadership, which she said had led to the creation of industrial hubs.