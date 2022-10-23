Museveni commissions Shs1.8 trillion vaccine facility

President Museveni has cautioned “enemies of progress” whom he accused of fighting local innovators trying to build and transform the country.

He made the remarks on Friday while commissioning the $500m (about Shs1.8 trillion) Dei Biopharma (pharmaceutical) facility in Kigogwa, Matugga, in Wakiso District.

Mr Museveni applauded and encouraged the innovators to soldier on amid the existing challenges of running their projects.

The President commended Matthias Magoola, the facility proprietor.

He also drew parallels between Mr Magoola’s plight and that of Prof Patrick Ogwang, the lead manufacturer of Covidex—a local medicinal herb that was been approved by health authorities to fight the Covid-19 virus.

In 2021, Prof Ogwang and Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) locked horns over Covidex’s rightful ownership before it was eventually ruled that the herbal drug belonged to the professor.

“You know these Ugandans are very hardworking. If you give them guidance, they will do it. There is nothing we cannot do. Ugandans can do this,” President Museveni said.

The facility

Dei Biopharma will be a hub for making drugs and vaccines.

Mr Hassan Kyakulaga, a co-director at the facility, said the facility has “various capabilities.”

“We are going to manufacture all the chemical drugs in all dosage forms for all therapeutic areas,” he revealed, adding, “We shall make tablets, capsule fillers, powders, syrups, and other [medicinal drugs].”

Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, pledged support to the project, saying the protectionist tendencies of players in the pharmaceutical industry during the pandemic were an eye-opener.

“We are beginning to get a breed of Ugandans who believe that it is very possible that we can build and transform our country,” she said.

Appreciation

On her part, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the first deputy prime minister and minister for East African Community Affairs, thanked Mr Museveni for coming to Mr Magoola’s rescue during his trying moments.

“Today, everyone is saying they are happy about what has happened but believe me there was a time the agencies did not even have time for him,” she revealed.