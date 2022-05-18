Museveni condoles with UAE over president Khalifa’s death

“I extend the condolences of the people of Uganda and my own, on the death of H.E Khalifa, President of UAE. Our relations with the UAE have been growing and will continue to grow. It is sad that the late president died when he still had capacity to contribute to his country at the age of 73. Nevertheless, the UAE is in the capable hands of the former Crown Prince who is now President. I congratulate him and wish him success. May the Almighty God rest the soul of H.E Khalifa in eternal peace,” he said.