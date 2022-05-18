Museveni condoles with UAE over president Khalifa’s death
What you need to know:
- President Museveni said the relationship between the UAE and Uganda will continue to grow.
President Museveni yesterday paid his respects and sent condolences to the people of United Arab Emirates (UAE) upon the demise of their former leader, President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Khalifa died on Friday aged 73.
Khalifa took over as the UAE’s second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the seven emirates which comprise the UAE.
Speaking shortly after signing the condolence book at the UAE Embassy in Kampala yesterday afternoon, Mr Museveni described the loss of Khalifa as sad and regrettable.
“I extend the condolences of the people of Uganda and my own, on the death of H.E Khalifa, President of UAE. Our relations with the UAE have been growing and will continue to grow. It is sad that the late president died when he still had capacity to contribute to his country at the age of 73. Nevertheless, the UAE is in the capable hands of the former Crown Prince who is now President. I congratulate him and wish him success. May the Almighty God rest the soul of H.E Khalifa in eternal peace,” he said.
The signing was witnessed by the UAE Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Abdalla Hassan Obaid Hassan Alshamsi; the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Henry Oryem Okello; embassy staff, among others.