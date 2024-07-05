Museveni creates another anti-corruption unit to oversee URA

President Museveni has added onto Uganda's many anti-corruption units, establishing a new one particularly charged with reversing a trend of annual multi-billion revenue losses resulting from corruption and inefficiencies at the country's tax body.

“President Museveni has created the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit to do an oversight on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) operations and fight corruption within the tax administration system,” the Presidency said on Friday.

The creation comes at a time when Museveni is pushing for rationalisation and merging of several government agencies, a move he said would save Uganda more than Shs1trillion every year.

Still on Friday, David Kalemera was appointed senior presidential advisor to head the unit.

High Court's Anti-Corruption Division documents obtained by Monitor show that he was a former employee of URA from 2OO7 to 2016 when he was charged in court, before being terminated in March 2017.

Reports have emerged, linking Kalemera to an April 21, 2022 conviction by the same court for knowingly using customs conspiring to commit a felony in a corruption related case.

“The creation of the unit will help government close revenue leakages and boost tax collection,” the Presidency wrote in a brief statement released Friday.

On June 13, 2024, Museveni announced a renewed fight against corruption as the country struggles with graft which the Ombudsman says costs Uganda over Shs10trillion annually.

Uganda has a State founded inter-agency forum, whose membership features about 20 government institutions against corruption.