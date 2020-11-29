Museveni: Criminals will not disturb Uganda

By Job Bwire More by this Author

President Museveni has said he will not allow criminals who are supported by foreign interests to ‘disturb Uganda’ as he watches, hence justifying the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and the consequential shooting that followed during the riots that swept Kampala and other parts of the country.

Mr Musveni on Sunday said 54 people had died in what he described as “this confusion”, 32 of whom, he said were rioters, according to the report he received from the Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate, Grace Akullo.

“I send condolences to Ugandans that lost their relatives in these senseless riots. The government will compensate those who lost their lives and properties, but we shall not compensate those who died and were rioters; no way,” Mr Museveni said in a televised address on Sunday evening.

According to the president who is also the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr Kyagulanyi’s supporters should have waited for him to be taken to court instead of rioting, attacking and robbing other people.

“If Hon Kyagulanyi (Robert) was arrested, his supporters should have waited for him to go to court like he eventually did. The feeling that Kyagulanyi is untouchable because he is a politician and prompts people to riot must never be repeated,” said Mr Museveni who is seeking to extend his rule to the fourth decade in the 2021 general election.

The president also warned politicians against gathering crowds as it would escalate the spread of Covid-19 which has so far killed 201 Ugandans and left 20,145 infected since March this year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

“We are following with intelligence and will sort them out. To see a leader encouraging people to congregate amidst Covid-19 as if they are doing the right thing is criminal,” he said.

According to him, local hooligans with the help of international opportunists promised to make Uganda ungovernable.

“The attack on people wearing NRM/ yellow shirts; the attack on officers in uniform should NEVER happen again. Whoever has ears should listen. You are not doing anyone a favor to keep the law. Criminals have been misled because they don't know the NRA, but you are not going to disturb Uganda,” he added.

Mr Museveni, 76, also called for an investigation in the people who were killed by stray bullets.

“This issue of stray bullets should be audited. What was the original purpose of those bullets before they strayed?











