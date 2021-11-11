Museveni defends Musenero over corruption allegations

President Museveni yesterday defended the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero, against accusations of engaging in corruption.

The President said Dr Musenero is a decorated scientist who is committed to her duties.

This comes after Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Tuesday promised to set up a select committee to investigate allegations that Dr Musenero diverted up to Shs31 billion meant for Covid-19 vaccine manufacture. The accusations were raised by Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi.

While officiating at the World Science Day yesterday at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Mr Museveni warned that those attacking Dr Musenero had better get their facts right, or would face dire consequences should it be proved that the allegations do not hold water.

“I saw some people attacking Musenero in Parliament. Normally I quote the Bible, but this time I want to quote the Americans. Apparently Americans have a law, which makes it an offence to attack a decorated officer of the US army. Now I see some people attacking Musenero, little do they know that Musenero is a decorated person,” he said.

The President said Dr Musenero has been at the centre of fighting zoonotic disease in the country such as Ebola and Covid-19, and that she cannot simply be accused without substantial evidence.

“So when I saw people attacking her, I hope they are right because if they are not right, I will go for them because you have no right to attack a decorated officer in Uganda scientific community,” he said.

Dr Musenero told journalists after the President’s speech that the corruption allegations are unfortunate. “People who know me know my work ethics and for somebody to come from nowhere to attack me is unfortunate. They even tried to drag my husband into this, which is really unfortunate,” she said.