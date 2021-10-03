Museveni deploys aircraft, tanks and troops to Karamoja

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

The army and police have deployed more troops to the volatile Karamoja in a bid to end the rising wave of insecurity in the area.

The heavily armed Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops entered Moroto on Monday, with various military armaments that included pembes, buffalos and other armoured vehicles, and headed to the 3rd Division headquarters in the district before they were deployed to various detachments.

The additional deployment comes only a few days after President Museveni held meetings with leaders from Karamoja, who he promised a quick government response to restore peace.

The sub-region has also received two aircraft for what the army says will be used in intercepting cattle rustlers.

The two are stationed in Moroto District but will operate across the sub-region.

The 3rd Division commander, Brig Joseph Balikudembe, said they have enough manpower on the ground.

Capt Edrine Mawanda, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, confirmed the deployment but said they were troop swaps.

He said the troops that have been operating in Karamoja have been taken for another assignment and replaced by new ones.

“This is not something new. What we are doing right now is swapping of the troops and it’s normal,” he said.

He said the deployment in Karamoja stands at 85 percent.

Karamoja comprises the districts of Karenga, Kaabong, Kotido, Abim, Moroto, Napak, Nabilatuk, Nakapiripirit and Amudat, while the UPDF 3rd Division covers 36 districts in Teso, Bugisu, Sebei, and Karamoja sub-regions.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson, said the police headquarters was finalising plans to add more 2,500 police personnel in Karamoja to support the army keep law and order.

“We are ready to end this criminality by all means,” he said.

Mr Longole said more 2,500 Anti-stock Theft Unit personnel will be deployed in the region.

In July, the joint force of army and police launched a third phase of the disarmament exercise and have recovered 79 guns.