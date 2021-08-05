Museveni directive on Luweero road excites locals

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

A presidential directive to tarmac the 138km Zirobwe-Wobulenzi-Katikamu- Kapeeka road after more than 15 years of promises has excited residents of greater Luweero.

Area residents and leaders say constructing the road, which snakes through the major areas that bore the brunt of the five-year National Resistance Army (NRA) bush war, brings hope of development.

President Museveni, in a June 21 letter to the executive director of the Uganda National Roads Authority, Ms Allen Kagina, directs the latter to sign an agreement with Chongquing International Construction Corporation (CICO) to pre-finance the design of the road.

Also mentioned in the letter is the construction of the 65.7km Kabwohe- Kitagata- Rukungiri road.

“The above company has identified the projects under NDPIII (National Development Plan III) and approached me proposing to pre-finance their design and building. The government of Uganda will provide budgeting appropriations in quarterly instalments from the third year of execution,” Mr Museveni’s letter reads in part.

“This is, therefore, to direct you to enter into enter the agreement with CICO to pre- finance them and ensure that the right government procedures are taken,” the letter copied to the prime minister, the ministers of Finance and Works and the Secretary to the Treasury reads in part.

The Misindye- Kabimbiri- Zirobwe- Wobulenzi – Kapeeka road snakes through the sub-counties of Zirobwe, Bamunanika, Katikamu, Kasangombe, Nakaseke and Kapeeka in the districts of Luweero and Nakaseke.

Mr Museveni, during his campaign trail in greater Luweero in 1996, pledged to have the road upgraded to tarmac. Since then, the government has been promising to tarmac the road in vain.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra media relations manager, yesterday confirmed receipt of the President’s letter.

“The mentioned roads have been earmarked for construction. They are part of the road infrastructure projects under the NDPIII,” he said.

Mr Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu, the Nakaseke District chairperson, said the upgraded road will be a landmark achievement for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in the area.

“We have made repeated calls to the authorities about the poor state of this strategic road, which they were using during the liberation struggle. It is good that President Museveni has come out with the directive,” Mr Koomu said.

Mr Paul Lutamaguzi Ssemakula, the Member of Parliament for Nakaseke South, said tarmacking the road is long overdue.

“We appreciate and welcome the presidential directive and hope it will be implemented. Our people are not asking for impossible things that cannot be delivered by the government. Tarmacking that road is part of the service delivery projects that our people badly need,” he said.

Ms Deborah Namugenyi, a retired teacher and resident of Bamunanika Sub-county, said the road will act as a memorable project for the NRM government.

Luweero Triangle was the epicentre of the five-year guerrilla war that ushered the NRM government into power in 1986. However 35 years later, residents in the area have remained poor despite always voting NRM in general elections.

But during the January General Election, the voting pattern, particularly in Luweero District, completely changed as the Opposition won majority of elective seats in the area.