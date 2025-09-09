Museveni directs comprehensive census of Ugandans abroad

President Museveni has ordered a sweeping census of Ugandans living abroad, in a move framed as a strategic effort to capture the true size and influence of a diaspora that sends billions of shillings home each year.

The exercise, directed last week at State Lodge Nakasero, will be overseen by Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, and Maj (Rtd) Pollar Awich, Director for External Affairs at the ruling NRM party Secretariat.

Officials said the mapping will stretch beyond passports and immigration papers, taking in Ugandans who hold dual nationality, have sought asylum, or were born overseas to Ugandan parents.

“Even those who have sought asylum or acquired foreign citizenship remain part of Uganda’s extended civic and cultural footprint,” Walusimbi told Monitor on Tuesday, adding: “Our goal is to register every Ugandan abroad… This exercise will help government plan better for diaspora welfare and harness their potential in development and investment.”

The number of Ugandans abroad is uncertain, with official estimates ranging from 600,000 to more than three million. Yet their financial weight is undeniable.

The World Bank estimated that Uganda received $1.42 billion in remittances in 2024, placing the diaspora among the country’s top sources of foreign exchange alongside coffee exports and development aid.

A similar mapping effort last year began with consultations in California, Massachusetts, Texas and Illinois, part of an outreach mission aimed at profiling diaspora demographics and investment potential.

Museveni’s latest directive echoes similar pushes by African governments seeking to formalize ties with their diasporas, often viewed as both a political constituency and a vital economic lifeline ahead of 2026 elections.

But for Uganda, the diaspora census is billed as a step toward giving overseas nationals a structured role in national planning and investment forums.

Officials say the registration will improve government data for education, labor and health planning, while building bridges to communities in Asia, Africa, North America, Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

Walusimbi has previously emphasized that remittances and investments are already flowing into agribusiness, education, tourism and exports, but Kampala wants a deeper connection.

"I sincerely thank President Museveni for entrusting us with this critical mandate to register Ugandans overseas. This is a historic step in reconnecting our diaspora with the motherland, ensuring they are counted, included, and empowered to contribute to national development,” he said.

Museveni’s decision is part of Uganda's growing recognition of the diaspora as more than an economic asset, positioning it as a political and cultural constituency formally acknowledged in state policy and diplomatic activities.

