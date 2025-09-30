Museveni directs land ministry to issue leases to squatters on public land

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Ministry of Lands to issue leases to interested squatters on public land across Uganda.

According to Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, anyone seeking a lease is free to apply.

“We are going to start opening boundaries and give out those leases. This is in a bid to reduce conflicts and evictions on land,” Ms. Nabakooba said while presiding over a National Resistance Movement (NRM) party function in Ssekanyonyi and Maanyi sub-counties in Mityana District over the weekend.

The minister explained that this move will enable people to use their land without threats of eviction, noting that squatters often have no guarantee of staying peacefully and permanently on land.

The development follows the government’s recent purchase of machines to facilitate boundary opening, which are now available to residents in Mityana District.

“Mityana is lucky to be among the first beneficiaries of these machines. It has been a challenge to open boundaries because we lacked these machines in the area, but the issue is now resolved,” Ms Nabakooba added.

She also highlighted that many land conflicts are driven by family disputes, particularly when estate owners die and heirs claim full ownership at the expense of other relatives.

“Being an heir doesn’t mean you torment other family members because, in most cases, they are also entitled to shares of that land. Some even forcefully sell off estates of the deceased without the knowledge of others,” the minister explained.

Ms Nabakooba warned landlords against evicting tenants without court orders or directives from the area Resident District Commissioners (RDCs).

She further said landlords with large parcels of land that have sitting tenants could sell their land to the government through the Land Fund, urging locals to bring such landlords to her office to negotiate payments.

The NRM function was organised to reconcile party leaders, ensuring that those who failed to secure party tickets can still contest in next year’s General Elections.

Last year, the minister revealed that the government would need nearly Shs47.2 trillion to compensate landlords nationwide so that sitting tenants can settle peacefully.

Land disputes have become a major issue in Uganda over the last two decades, with wealthy landowners evicting poor tenants from ancestral land, often claiming illegal occupation. Such disputes have sometimes turned violent, with landlords being chased or harmed.

Politicians have also used land evictions as campaign tools during elections. Government officials say these reforms are aimed at curbing land grabbing.