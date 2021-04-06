Museveni: Doctors must explain more on Archbishop Lwanga’s death

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

President Museveni has tasked personal physicians of the deceased Kampala Archbishop, Dr Cyprian Lwanga to ‘explain more’ about Ischemic heart disease which is said to have been the cause of his demise.

“The electrocardiogram (ECG) test can see how the muscles are functioning but there is another test called echocardiogram (echo). If the ECG cannot see it well then, did you do the echo? I would like that side to be clarified,” Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni on Tuesday said “although you are saying God has called us, I would want our people of value to stay here [on earth] as long as possible.”

On Monday, mourners at Rubaga Cathedral were told that Dr Lwanga had a history of heart complications prior to his death.

Postmortem details disclosed to the mourners during the Monday afternoon requiem mass at the cathedral indicated that Dr Lwanga on April 03 suffered heart thrombosis, a condition pathologists said kills within a space of just 3-5 minutes.

Addressing a gathering with limited attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions at Kololo Independence grounds, President Museveni acknowledged Dr Lwanga’s contribution to the 1986 revolution that ushered him into power.

“He was part of our Bahyekera (guerrilla) sympathisers. They didn’t shoot guns but I am sure they (religious leaders) prayed for us,” Mr Museveni whose rule was extended for another five-year term in the recently concluded elections, said.

However, Mr Museveni admittedly said he has until today not made reparations towards Cardinal Emmanuel K Nsubuga who died in 1991.

“Cardinal Nsubuga had two points which without his official consent we took advantage of. One of them was a ranch in Kyankwanzi and a banana plantation in Kiboga. Our guerrillas would go there and get food. I have never compensated him,” he said.

Dr Lwanga, the Roman Catholic prelate who overly denounced violence- instead agitating for love and peace was rendered a seventeen gun salute.

"As part of building your national culture, it’s not only proper to honor the political leaders and the traditional leaders but also the church leaders,” Mr Museveni said.

Archbishop Lwanga's remains being trailed at Kololo Independence grounds on April 06. PHOTO/PPU.

The Archbishop whose remains on Tuesday made a maiden public appearance since his death on Saturday will be rested eternally on April 08, corresponding the date he got ordained into priesthood by Kampala Archdiocese’s first Archbishop Emmanuel K Nsubuga 43 years ago.

“This Coronavirus is still serious and there is a new variety. I appeal to the people involved in organising funerals not to risk more people. It can’t be correct,” Museveni warned.

Mr Museveni urged masses to embrace love after citing the first and second commandments in the Bible (Love God with all your heart and love your neighbor as you love yourself).

"Even when I’m fighting, I fight with love. If I didn’t fight with love, I would have caused a lot of problems,” he remarked on the day he also hailed the late Dr Lwanga for his financial acumen that birthed Twekeembe saving project for Christians in Kasana-Luweero where he was first appointed as bishop.

