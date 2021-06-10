Museveni drops Kadaga six places in power hierarchy

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the former Speaker of 9th and 10th Parliament, has dropped six positions down the power hierarchy in the new Cabinet appointments by President Museveni.

Ms Kadaga was appointed the 1st deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African Community Affairs.

According to the National Order of Precedence, the position of the 1st deputy Prime Minister lies in the ninth position.

Ms Kadaga’s previous portfolio of Speaker was ranked number three in the power hierarchy after the President and Vice President.

Prior to the Speaker elections, which she lost to her former deputy Jacob Oulanyah, Ms Kadaga made it clear that she did not want to be appointed Vice President. She reasoned that she did not want to be under any one and that she wanted to head an arm of government.

It was unclear by last evening whether the former Speaker would take up her new ministerial job after spending two decades at the helm of legislative arm.

Another notable big wig that dropped down the power ladder was the outgoing Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

In the new Cabinet released on Tuesday night, he is now an envoy for special duties in the Office of the President.

His previous posting as Premier, was ranked number eight, according to the National Order of Precedence. However, his new posting is even nowhere on the National Order of Precedence.

Other former ministers who have significantly dropped the power hierarchy are; Ms Beti Kamya (former Lands minister), Prof Ephraim Kamuntu (former Justice minister), Ms Sarah Kanyike (State Minister for the Elderly) and Gen Elly Tumwine (former Security minister).



National Order of Precedence

1. The President

2. The Vice President

3. Speaker of Parliament

4. Chief Justice

5. Deputy Speaker of Parliament

6.Deputy Chief Justice

7. Vice Chairman of NRM

8. Prime Minister

9. Deputy Prime Ministers

10. Cabinet Ministers

11. Ministers of State

12. Principal Judge

13. Judges of the Supreme Court

14. Judges of the Court of Appeal

15. Judges of the High Court

16. Heads of Diplomatic Missions

17. Members of Parliament

18. Former National Leaders

19. Traditional Leaders

20. Religious Leaders

21. Inspector General of Government

22. Chairpersons of Constitutional Commissions

23.Head of Civil Service

24. Auditor General

25. Members of the Constitutional Commissions

26. Permanent Secretaries

27. Army Commander

28. Inspector General of Police

29. Commissioner of Prisons

30. UPDF High Command

31. Governor, Bank of Uganda

32. Vice Chancellors of Universities

33. Resident District Commissioners

34. LC5 Chairpersons

