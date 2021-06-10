Museveni drops Kadaga six places in power hierarchy
Thursday June 10 2021
Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the former Speaker of 9th and 10th Parliament, has dropped six positions down the power hierarchy in the new Cabinet appointments by President Museveni.
Ms Kadaga was appointed the 1st deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African Community Affairs.
According to the National Order of Precedence, the position of the 1st deputy Prime Minister lies in the ninth position.
Ms Kadaga’s previous portfolio of Speaker was ranked number three in the power hierarchy after the President and Vice President.
Prior to the Speaker elections, which she lost to her former deputy Jacob Oulanyah, Ms Kadaga made it clear that she did not want to be appointed Vice President. She reasoned that she did not want to be under any one and that she wanted to head an arm of government.
It was unclear by last evening whether the former Speaker would take up her new ministerial job after spending two decades at the helm of legislative arm.
Another notable big wig that dropped down the power ladder was the outgoing Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.
In the new Cabinet released on Tuesday night, he is now an envoy for special duties in the Office of the President.
His previous posting as Premier, was ranked number eight, according to the National Order of Precedence. However, his new posting is even nowhere on the National Order of Precedence.
Other former ministers who have significantly dropped the power hierarchy are; Ms Beti Kamya (former Lands minister), Prof Ephraim Kamuntu (former Justice minister), Ms Sarah Kanyike (State Minister for the Elderly) and Gen Elly Tumwine (former Security minister).
National Order of Precedence
1. The President
2. The Vice President
3. Speaker of Parliament
4. Chief Justice
5. Deputy Speaker of Parliament
6.Deputy Chief Justice
7. Vice Chairman of NRM
8. Prime Minister
9. Deputy Prime Ministers
10. Cabinet Ministers
11. Ministers of State
12. Principal Judge
13. Judges of the Supreme Court
14. Judges of the Court of Appeal
15. Judges of the High Court
16. Heads of Diplomatic Missions
17. Members of Parliament
18. Former National Leaders
19. Traditional Leaders
20. Religious Leaders
21. Inspector General of Government
22. Chairpersons of Constitutional Commissions
23.Head of Civil Service
24. Auditor General
25. Members of the Constitutional Commissions
26. Permanent Secretaries
27. Army Commander
28. Inspector General of Police
29. Commissioner of Prisons
30. UPDF High Command
31. Governor, Bank of Uganda
32. Vice Chancellors of Universities
33. Resident District Commissioners
34. LC5 Chairpersons