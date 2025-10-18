Museveni, EC petitioned as Sheema voters decry “rigged” nomination

Tension is rising in Sheema District after more than 10,000 residents signed a petition to President Museveni and the Electoral Commission (EC) protesting the alleged unfair disqualification of independent candidate Edgar Mukundane from nomination for the district chairperson seat.

The petitioners accuse the Sheema District registrar of “connivance and bias,” claiming Mukundane was unjustly denied nomination on the grounds of insufficient signatures despite presenting enough verified supporters.

The decision cleared the path for the incumbent, Jemimah Tumwijukye Buhanda, to be nominated unopposed — a move that has sparked outrage among residents and local leaders.

“We believe there was a great connivance between the electoral commission registrar at Sheema and the NRM candidate to deny Mr Mukundane being nominated,” said Mr Sam Kahindi, an elder and former Kabwohe Town mayor.

Speaking on Friday, he added that: “This was done to deny him being nominated, and this is going to bring great confusion in our district.”

Kahindi warned that declaring a candidate unopposed after disqualifying opponents could destabilize an area that has long been peaceful.

“The registrar was doing a delegated job to nominate candidates. We believe the process can be reviewed. Everything should be done so that we get justice and avoid seeds of disorder,” he added.

A petition signed by 10,156 residents, spearheaded by Juliet Kebirungi and Naboth Muhereza, has been delivered to the presidency and copied to the EC. The petition alleges gross corruption in the nomination process and warns of voter apathy or protest votes if the issue is not resolved.

“We ask you, Mr President, to intervene in this process and call the Electoral Commission to order. We wish the process to be reviewed and a clear answer given,” the petition reads in part.

Another petitioner, Mr Deusdedit Nabeeta, said residents believe only Museveni can resolve the dispute.

“To us, we think the fountain of honour can solve everything. These are all NRM candidates, and people are angry at the party. If the EC can’t do enough, then the President should come in,” he said.

Mukundane confirmed he has formally petitioned the EC to review the decision.

“We protested to the EC and asked them to review their decision not to nominate us,” he said, adding that he had met all requirements but was told his documents arrived late.

On Friday, EC spokesperson Mr Julius Mucunguzi acknowledged receipt of the petition, urging patience. “The hearing has been done and the response will be delivered to the candidate. They must wait for the process,” he said.