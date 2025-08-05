Museveni, Egyptian foreign minister push for stronger business, water security ties

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on August 4 held bilateral talks with Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty, as the two countries move to deepen economic and diplomatic ties.

The meeting, held at State House Entebbe, saw Dr Abdelatty deliver greetings from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and propose the formation of a joint Uganda-Egypt business council aimed at unlocking investment in key sectors such as construction, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

“It’s a great honor and pleasure to be here to convey the best wishes from your brother President Abdel Fattah, who is looking forward to discussing with you and hopefully having a business forum where the business community can explore existing opportunities for investment and mutual benefits,” Dr Abdelatty said.

He further highlighted the potential for joint projects under a new financing mechanism set up by Egypt to support development initiatives in countries of the southern Nile Basin.

During the discussions, Dr Abdelatty commended President Museveni’s visionary leadership on Pan-Africanism and South-South cooperation. He also praised Uganda’s peacekeeping efforts in Somalia and other parts of Africa.

The two leaders also explored avenues to boost economic cooperation by encouraging mutual investments in sectors including digitalization, energy, and security.

A key topic during the talks was Egypt’s concern over water security, a recurring issue in Nile Basin politics.

President Museveni was keen to note the importance of preserving Africa’s shared water resources, adding that Uganda is committed to equitable and sustainable use.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Okello Oryem, and Minister of State for Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, among others.