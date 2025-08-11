Museveni eulogises Garuga for selfless service

Hundreds of people from all walks of life on Monday gathered in Kiragiro village in Rugyeyo Sub County in Kanungu District to witness the final sendoff of the late James Musinguzi Garuga, who was described by many people as a philanthropist that touched many lives not only in his community but Uganda in general.

The sendoff ceremony was presided over by the Bishop of Kinkiizi Diocese, Rt Rev Dan Zoreka, assisted by his North Kigyezi Diocese counterpart, Rt Rev Onesmus Asiimwe, and the majority of the leaders that attended the ceremony were from different opposition political parties.

PPF was represented by Salamu Musumba and Wafula Ogutu, FDC party by Nandala Mafabi, and Gen Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, among others, praised the late Garuga as a patriotic Ugandan and a visionary businessman that started companies to catalyze development in the country.

President Museveni was represented by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, at the burial ceremony, where he described the death of James Musinguzi Garuga as a loss to the nation, the people of Kanungu, and all the business, political, and agribusiness fraternity.

"I learned with sadness the death of James Musinguzi Garuga, and I convey heartfelt condolences on my own behalf and the NRM leadership. The death of James Garuga is a great loss to the nation. We have lost him at a time when we needed his knowledge and experience. He exhibited hard work during his lifetime, and his humanitarian gestures set him apart as a patriotic Ugandan, as he put aside political affiliation and took a decision to work and flourish using available resources and opportunities not only to benefit people in his communities but all Ugandans," President Museveni said in his speech delivered by the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

President Museveni further observed that the late James Musinguzi Garuga did not look at personal gains without thinking about the less privileged people in his community. His involvement in agriculture showed that he had grasped the NRM mission on sustainability and was a testimony to leading by example.

"His legacy will live on in the lives he impacted. We pray to the Almighty God to rest the soul of James Musinguzi Garuga in eternal peace," President Museveni said in his speech before the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa handed over a condolence message of Shs20 million to assist in the burial arrangements. Mr Tayebwa and his family gave a contribution of Shs10 million.

On his own behalf, Mr Thomas Tayebwa thanked the late James Musinguzi Garuga for the financial support he extended to him in 2005 when he was an FDC youth leader, when he gave him a free house in Makindye Kampala for his accommodation before he allowed him to collect rent fees from the boys' quarters of the same house for his upkeep in Kampala City.

"When I left the FDC party and joined the NRM party, Mr Garuga asked me to use the new political stand to serve the people without segregation. The late James Musinguzi Garuga lived a purposeful and impactful life that will always be remembered by those that benefited from him. I am aware that the tea growers in this region are demanding about Shs74 billion for the tea seedlings they supplied, and I want to assure you that this money will be paid, and President Museveni will soon address the affected tea farmers very soon," Mr Tayebwa said.

Dr. Peace Musinguzi, the widow, expressed the need for having specialised treatment centers in Uganda instead of many Ugandans going abroad in search of such specialised treatment.

"We tried our level best to save the life of my husband, but God wanted him. It is not true that the government offered financial support to my husband to establish some businesses, but my husband rather used bank loans to fund his established businesses. May the Almighty God receive him in eternal life," Ms Peace Musinguzi said.

The PPF iron lady, Salamu Musumba, delivered a condolence message from Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Profile

The late James Musinguzi Garuga was born on December 16, 1953, at Katate Dispensary to his mother, Canon Violet Garuga, who is still alive today, and his father, the late John Garuga, and was the firstborn. His siblings included Ellis Baguma, Keneth Turigye (RIP), and Christine Happy (RIP). He lost his father at a tender age of 3 years, which made him grow up faster than most of his siblings as he grew up under the care of his widowed mother and most especially his beloved grandmother, Esiteri

he excelled throughout his academic career and nurtured his legendary work ethics and entrepreneurial spirit right from childhood.

He started his primary education at Nyakatare primary school in 1958, then joined Kihanda primary school in 1960 after which he spent his final year of primary school at Ruhayana junior school which is in present day Kinkiizi high school. He then joined Mbarara high school for O’level and Makerere College for A’level.

Thereafter he joined Makerere University in 1973 to study Bachelor of Commerce after which he returned to the same institution and pursued Bachelor of Laws in 1979.

After 45 years of steadfast marriage, he is survived by wife Dr Peace Musinguzi and the children that include Rowena, Alwyn, Johnnie and Philip. The grandchildren include Aden, Mathew, Ariana, Matisse, Isaac, Milo, David and countless relatives, friends and colleagues.



