Museveni eulogises Mutebile as an exceptional economist

President Museveni has paid tribute to the Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile who died on Sunday morning at Nairobi Hospital.

In his message on Twitter, President Museveni praised Mutebile as an exceptional economist.

The President also termed Mutebile as a humble servant whose acumen and perspectives on economic matters were singular.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing on of the Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile. He will be remembered for steering the economy of our country through a strong tide,” Mr Museveni said.

Adding: “My heartfelt condolences to the family, and all his relations. May God grant his soul eternal rest”.

Mutebile was on Sunday morning pronounced dead by the deputy Governor, Dr Micheal Atingi-Ego.

He was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on December 31, 2021, after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes. He had been in and out of hospital in recent years for the same complications.

Mutebile, a seasoned professional economist, served as Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Uganda since 2001, and had just started a new term of office.

He served as Secretary to the Treasury from 1992 to 2001.

Mutebile is remembered for spearheading the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Programme that restored Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s to sound economic performance during his service as the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.





Louis Kasekende (Phd), Executive Director

Dear Dr Michael Atingi-Ego,

I write to express my very deep sorrow on the passing on of one of Africa’s most astute and highly-respected central banker – Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile. His passing on is not only a great loss to his family and the people of Uganda, but to the entirety of the Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI).

Governor Mutebile will always be remembered as one of the founding fathers of MEFMI, who was also very committed to the success of the institute.

On a personal note, I served as his deputy Governor at the Bank of Uganda for 12 years. I am personally deeply indebted to Mutebile for the confidence he had in me to serve at the level of deputy Governor in the Bank and as an Executive Director, at the World Bank.

I am also indebted to the late Mutebile, for the personal relationship enjoyed during that period and leadership provided during the design and implementation of bold far-reaching reforms in the economy.

He provided effective intellectual leadership to various teams in either the Ministry of Finance and Planning or the Central Bank. Personally, I feel richer in knowledge and wisdom, having tapped from his fountain of experience and expertise. Kindly convey deepest condolences from the MEFMI Board of Governors, Management and Staff to his family and the staff at the Bank of Uganda.

May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.





Prof Dr W. Kanyeihamba

Mutebile was the greatest architect, builder and protector of the Uganda economy throughout the rein of President Museveni. His services and legacies to this country are immense.

The government of Uganda under President Museveni kept and sustained him as governor of the Bank of Uganda until he breathed his last on January 23.

One is either great, an icon, mental or benefactor. That Emmanuel Mutebile was all of them in one, shows that he was a genius.

Kigezi region has been a birth place and cradle of great public servants of Uganda, including Can John Bikangaga, the former and only Rutakirya traditional ruler of Kigezi, Gen Aronda Nyakairima, Justice Herbert Ntabgoba, Justice Amos Twinomujuni, politician Kalechezi, county chiefs, Rucheribuga, Nathan Bwankosya and renowned public administrator, Hope Kivengere, not to mention county chief Paul Ngologoza, education specialist David Munyangabo.

The Kigezi region has also produced some notable specialists leading financial and economic experts of whom Mutebile was a shining mental and example. These have included James Kahoza and Keith Muhakanizi.

Kigezians have excelled in other human endeavours as exemplified by the work and legacies of such leading figures as Bishop Kivengere of Kigezi, Bishop Habyarimana of Kabale, Prof Turyamuhika of Makerere and Dr Johnson Byabashija of Uganda Prisons. The work of Dr Joseph Byamugisha, the lawyer and the business genius of Prof George William Bazirake.

The work and contribution of Dr. Mutebile are huge. He is a co-founder and benefactor of the Banyakigezi Association whose Constitution was drafted by this mourner on the invitation of Governor Mutebile.

A number of Ugandans are members of this Association. They include; President Museveni, Dr Kizza Besigye, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Gen Kale Kaihura, Dr Mulera Munini of Canada and Chakassali of the Voice of America. The Association’s membership is open worldwide.

Dr Mutebile was the epitome of politeness and courtesy in every situation. I bet he would say “obugalo obugalo! or clap clap” if he was able to respond to this appreciation of him.

Goodbye my friend Emmanuel, you will be greatly missed by the people and nation of Uganda.

Elly Karuhanga, businessman and senior lawyer

Sad day. My brother #Governor Mutebile has rested. Our paths crossed at Makerere when we vied for student leadership in probably the hottest election the Makerere Guild has ever seen.

He, I and others were running for Guild President. Our campaigns got the attention of the whole country and beyond. We were offered open roof cars . It was a campaign of two students that startled, galvanised and thrilled the nation. At the time, It was a campaign like no other. It was a two-man horse race. It excited the country. He was branded a Socialist and Pro-Obote and I was branded a Monarchist/Capitalist agitating for the return of the Kabaka and the restoration of kingdoms.

Mutebile was responsible for arresting inflation which was at one point in triple digits and was one of the highest, if not the highest in the world. He was the longest serving governor of BoU. An icon. A friend. A dedicated Rotarian in my club. Strong. Direct. Open. Friendly and …Dignified. He exhibited a sense of duty, honour and integrity. We worked closely together when I was chairman of committees in Parliament. I have lost a brother. Uganda has lost an iconic son.

His wife Betty Kyakyo, his son and his family have lost a pillar.

A true leader of the Banyakigezi community has rested. A visionary has departed from the stage. The curtain of his active life has closed. He has played his part incredibly well. His memory will linger on forever. Mutebile has run the race and kept the faith. He has fallen proudly serving his country. What a man !