Museveni explains Aweri’s steady rise to Supreme Court  

President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the late Supreme Court Judge, Rubby Aweri Opio, for his great role in building public trust in the country’s judicial system.

The head of state described the deceased as a patriotic judicial officer who dedicated his life to transforming the judicial system.

"The country is mourning the loss of a long-serving distinguished patriotic judicial officer who dedicated his life to helping the people of Uganda attain justice, equality and dignity in the courts of law," he said in a message delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the deceased’s sendoff at Acungapenyi Cell, Western Ward, Agwata Town Council in Dokolo District on Friday.

The message was read to thousands of mourners who braved the scorching sun to pay their last respect to the renowned judicial officer.

The President noted that through his long career, the late Aweri remained “humble, steadfast and impartial” in the execution of his judicial responsibilities.

He said this explains his steady rise to the Supreme Court of Uganda where he served with outermost diligence and patriotism.

"His big knowledge of the law inspired respect and confidence in Uganda's legal system. He will be remembered for building a culture of fairness, tolerance and respect for the rule of law in Uganda," Mr Museveni said.

"We are not only mourning the death of Aweri, but also celebrating his legacy in rendering distinguished service to Uganda and Africa," he added.

The Vice President on her part requested parents to take all their children to school regardless of their gender and physical status.

"If we do that, we shall be fulfilling the legacy our Justice Aweri has left," she said as she handed over an envelope containing Shs20 million from the President to the bereaved family as his condolence contribution.

Ms Alupo also announced that the government has started rolling out the distribution of Parish Development Model (PDM) cash to successful applicants, further urging the beneficiaries to use it well so that it can catapult them to the money economy.

"The money now is in the hands of individual farmers who applied for that money. Let us be each other's advisors. Let us not allow them to squander that money but let us be their guide to help them spend the money the way they had planned,” she said.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dolo lauded Justice Aweri for his “humility, suppleness and meekness which characterized his purpose of life of uniqueness of a man beneath of which lay a man made of steel”.

"Aweri would tell you no which sounded like yes, but it was no. Many of us want to be irrational without even wanting to listen to the other side, glued to the position which we hold,” he said.

“At times we even act dogmatically, but Aweri would listen to you and if you cared to listen to him even if you disagreed, you would still respect him," Justice Owiny Dolo added.

He also hailed the unity exhibited by the legal fraternity during the sendoff of Justice Aweri.

Rubby Aweri Opio was born in Dokolo District in 1953. He died on December 7, 2022 at the age of 69 years.

He was a lawyer and judge, who served as a justice of the Supreme Court of Uganda, from September 2015 until his death.

In August 2017, the Judiciary named him as the new Chief Inspector of Courts initially on a three-year term which was renewed.