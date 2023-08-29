Museveni extends arms amnesty period

The President, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has extended the Karamoja amnesty window which had elapsed last month.

The decision was announced by Maj Gen Don Williams Nabasa, the UPDF 3rd Division commander in Nandunget Sub-county, in Moroto District last Friday.

“The amnesty window period had elapsed but we had to request the strategic leadership and the President of the Republic of Uganda for an extension because of the successes registered and the critical need to allow other armed Karachunas [youth] to surrender,” Maj Gen Nabasa said.

He told the youth that the President is a peace lover, and all those who illegally possess guns should take advantage of the amnesty to hand them over to the army and settle back into their communities to make a meaningful living devoid of violence and banditry.

The appeal comes days after the army lost two soldiers in a gunfight on August 21 in Molunyangi Hill in Nakapiripirit District after they were ambushed by armed Pokot warriors.

At the time of their death, the soldiers were reportedly in pursuit of 400 heads of cattle that were raided by the armed Pokots from Loleng Sub-county in Nakapiripirit.

Maj Isaac Oware, the 3rd Division army spokesperson, identified the slain soldiers as Lt John Ojur Ssentongo and the other soldier remains unnamed.

He confirmed that the armed Pokots managed to cross over to Kenya with the stolen animals.

Mr Oware said: “The Uganda People Defence Forces leadership in the region by order and obligation remains committed to conduct operations against all armed criminal elements from neighbouring countries, drive them away, and possibly degrade their capabilities.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, the army arrested a suspect who allegedly killed the LC3 chairperson for Longaroe, Moses Lomuria, two other UPDF soldiers and a civilian informant identified as Peter Lokol on July 2.

The dead soldiers were Lt Issa Mayende and Private David Mwanika.

Maj Oware said they recovered an SMG with six bullets, which the warrior reportedly stole from a slain UPDF soldier.

Community sensitisation

Maj Gen Nabasa and his deputy, Brig Gen Felix Buizoori, have in the last few days intensified its efforts to sensitise the community with the native leaders so that armed Karachunas disarm voluntarily.

As his boss was in Moroto, Brig Gen Buizoori camped in Nabilatuk District among the Pian.

“I urge you the Pian Karachunas of Nabilatuk to embrace voluntary surrender of guns as it is being done by your colleagues in north Karamoja. Desist from criminality, revenge and give peace a chance, “the army officer appealed.