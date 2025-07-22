Museveni, FAO Chief discuss agricultural partnership

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday, July 21, 2025, met with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, Mr Qu Dongyu, at State House Entebbe, with both leaders pledging to deepen cooperation aimed at transforming Uganda’s agri-food systems.

President Museveni reaffirmed Uganda’s strong commitment to agricultural development, describing it as a top government priority. He commended FAO’s ongoing support and expressed readiness to enhance collaboration with the agency.

“FAO plays a critical role in helping countries like Uganda modernise agriculture and improve food systems. We are committed to working closely with the organisation to achieve our development goals,” Museveni said.

The two leaders discussed strategic areas of cooperation, including sustainable agriculture, food and income security, improved nutrition, and hygiene—pillars the President described as essential to national development and human well-being.

In response, Mr Dongyu praised Uganda’s agricultural potential and reiterated FAO’s readiness to support the country’s investment and development plans.

“Uganda has significant potential for rapid growth and transformation. FAO is ready to provide the necessary technical and policy support to unlock this potential,” he said.

Mr Dongyu was accompanied by senior FAO officials, including Mr Maximo Torero, Chief Economist; Mr Abebe Haile Gabriel, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa; Ms Lineo Molise, Regional Coordinator for Africa; and Mr Shen Hong, Assistant to the Director-General.

In recent years, FAO has supported numerous agriculture and food security initiatives in Uganda, including the promotion of climate-smart farming, strengthening of agricultural value chains, and support for nutrition-sensitive agriculture.



