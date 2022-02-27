Museveni, farmers’ body clash over rice growing in wetlands

President Museveni’s move to ban rice growing in wetlands has revived debates on inequalities in the use of natural resources in the country.

Leaders of Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE), Rice Business Sector Association Uganda (RBSAU) and Food Rights Alliance (FRA), told this newspaper that banning rice growing in wetlands is detrimental to smallholder farmers and would increase dependence on imported rice because current local production cannot meet the demand in the country.

The leaders said farmers should instead be taught how to grow the rice in wetlands sustainably.

During the launch of the Parish Development Model (PDM) on Saturday, President Museveni said he wants swamps restored to guarantee supply of water for irrigation and protect precious biodiversity.

“The reason I want you to get out of the swamps is that first of all it is not necessary for you to be in the centre of the swamp to get money. We can get fish ponds at the edge of the swamp and make more money than when growing rice at the centre of the swamp,” he said.

However, Dr Dick Kamuganga, the UNFFE president, said banning rice growing in wetlands without sensitising the farmers on the role of wetlands is suboptimal.

Dr Kamuganga said whereas the threat of climate change is real, there are other urgent needs such as caring for the family and shortage of land which have forced farmers into the wetlands.

“There is need for a more comprehensive approach to protecting the environment while ensuring sufficient production,” he said.

He added: “That comprehensive approach will begin with identification of the wetlands, criteria to prevent each wetland that cannot grow rice, alternative pathways to food security, household income and jobs to those households that are affected by this ban, engagement with the intention to empower farmers with knowledge.

"There is a way to incentivise protection of wetlands. Incentives are better,” he said.

Mr Isaac Kashaija, the chairperson of RBSAU, said: “Before this decision is taken, the line ministry should first form a team to understand the reason for less production in Uganda and the team again sits and discusses how the issues can be resolved,” he said.

Ms Agnes Kirabo, the executive director of FRA, said the ban simply unmasks the injustices holding smallholder farmers in poverty.

Ms Kirabo said the ban is perplexing because rice growing was prioritised in the National Development III and also the agriculture sector strategic plan.

“We want a fundamental plan that will still allow farmers to grow rice in the wetland but consciously and responsibly while not destroying the wetland,” Ms Kirabo said.

But Mr Frank Muramuzi, the executive director of the National Association of Professional Environmentalists (NAPE), said telling farmers to grow rice sustainably is challenging because of poor coordination in government.

Mr Muramuzi, however, said allowing some people to continue using the wetland while stopping the others will not yield the planned restoration of the wetland.