Museveni fears corrupt officials – Gen Muntu

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party presidential candidate, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, said he has the magic bullet to stamp out corruption and penalise thieving government officials.

While addressing a campaign meeting in Kabule Village, Mityana District on Tuesday, Gen Muntu said President Museveni has become weak to the extent that he cannot reign in on thieves in his government despite knowing them.

“He fears them because his government is driven by the power of money. My government will decisively deal with corruption so that Ugandans can get the services they deserve,” Gen Muntu said.

He said among all presidential candidates, he is the only one with the experience and expertise to reorganise security agencies which are currently accused of brutalising Ugandans, who they are meant to protect.

“We want to put discipline in military and other security agencies. I led the military well at a young age but never showed off as these current generals act and we had a very well disciplined UPDF,” Gen Muntu said.

Gen Muntu added that all sectors of our economy like health, education, and others need discipline in order for the country to develop, saying this can be done by avoiding corruption.

“With the debts Uganda has at the moment, if we divide the debts into the Uganda’s population, everybody will have to contribute Shs1.2m including the young children,” he said.

He urged the people of Mityana to make sure that whoever they decide to send into power will not be driven by money as it is in the government of President Museveni.

Gen Muntu said he cannot be driven by the power of money because he did it before while in the military when he was young and cannot repeat it at 62.

Ms Janat Namuli, the ANT flag bearer for the Mityana Municipality parliamentary seat, said health conditions in Mityana are deteriorating and need to be worked on.

“We all know the situation of Kabule Health centre III that it only have one labour bed yet very many mothers visit the health centre everyday,” she said.

