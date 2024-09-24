Museveni fires Kisaka, Luyimbazi over Kiteezi landfill collapse

President Museveni has fired Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy Eng David Luyimbazi and the director of Public Health Dr Daniel Okello over Kiteezi landfill collapse that left 35 people dead and several others missing.

“In a decisive response to the findings of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) report concerning the Kiteezi Landfill disaster, H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda has exercised his constitutional authority under Article 172 (1) (a) of the 1995 Constitution to dismiss several key officials of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the public interest due to significant evidence of criminal negligence,” a Tuesday afternoon statement from the government media centre reads in part.

KCCA director of Public Health Dr Daniel Okello

According to Mr Museveni, the IGG's report clearly outlined the severe oversight and negligence exhibited by Ms Kisaka and her team.

In light of these findings, Mr Museveni has directed the Criminal investigations Department (CID) and other crime management agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter further, focusing on the angle of criminal negligence associated with the August 10 incident that left several other people hospitalized.

To ensure a swift transition in leadership, the President has directed the Public Service Commission to advertise the positions of Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, and Director of Public Health, with a goal of appointing new officials within three months.



Additionally, the Minister for Kampala is tasked with advising the President on interim appointments for these crucial positions to ensure that operations within KCCA continue without disruption until permanent replacements are in place.

"The President remains committed to upholding accountability and maintaining the highest standards of governance for the benefit of all citizens," the statement adds.

Disaster in waiting

The Kiteezi landfill in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, was a disaster waiting to happen, based on unmet promises by Kampala City authorities, and warnings from several reports.

Police at the site of the Kiteezi landfill collapse in Wakiso District on August 11, 2024. The landfill collapsed on August 10. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI



In 2008, a World Bank report indicated that it was not being managed in line with environmental best practices.

Kampala City Council (KCC), the forerunner of KCCA, opened the Kiteezi landfill, which sits on 32 acres of land, in 1996.

The authorities then said this would be Uganda’s only sanitary-engineered landfill, an area where minerals and chemicals from most parts of the city would be processed.

Monitor in 2018, reported that KCC officials during preparations to open the landfill in 1996, promised to construct a health centre for the populations in Mpererwe and neighbouring Nangabo Sub-county, tarmac the Mpererwe-Kiteezi road and extend safe piped water to the area.

Combo: The executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka (R) and her deputy Eng David Luyimbazi (L). PHOTOS/FILE

The city authorities promised that processing the water would include setting up a factory that would turn most of the organic wastes into fertilisers. It was also expected that some of the garbage would be used to generate electricity to be sold to the national grid.

Until its collapse on August 10, 2024, none of the 1996 promises by the city authorities had been fulfilled.

But KCCA in 2015 bought 135 acres of land in Dundu Village, Mukono District, and planned to establish a modern garbage dumpsite within three years, but it has never been done to date.



