Museveni flags off construction of Shs10 trillion SGR line

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has laid a foundation stone for the initiation of the construction of the first historic Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line in Uganda, with the capacity to transport 1000 tonnes of cargo at once, which upon completion is expected to create more than one million jobs.

It is projected that the first phase of the project will create more than 600,000 job opportunities including 30,000 will be directly employed. The government and African Development Bank have also provided funds for the rehabilitation of the meter gauge railway line to improve transportation, accessibility, safety, and service delivery.

During the SGR construction flag off at Tororo main station, President Museveni directed the contractor to make sure they finish the project within 48 months.

The President also said that the project will improve the tourism sector, stimulate trade relations between Tanzania and its neighbors, and other economic sectors.

"Poor infrastructure is estimated to lower trade volumes by 40 per cent in Africa, thus its share in global trade is below five per cent and intra-African trade is below 15 per cent, while in other continents it is between 40 to 60 per cent," the President noted.

He said the government is also considering constructing airports in every national game park to be used by tourists to reduce crowding on the roads and to leave the roads mainly for passengers.

He said, "most of our roads are ruined by heavy truck loads thus railway transport is highly recommended to preserve them. Therefore, the construction of SGR will help to protect our roads."

He also insisted that it was crucial for political leaders to focus on bringing development to their people as the time for cheap politics was over, insisting that they should put Uganda first before anything else.

"By connecting Uganda to the entire region, we aim at boosting regional trade, allowing us to trade directly with Africa rather than exporting to distant markets," he said.

He said the disconnection within Africa's infrastructure, that is, seas, railways, roads, and aviation, restricts trade and forces countries to rely heavily on foreign markets.

The President stressed that improved SGR connectivity would benefit sub-sectors such as coffee and tobacco farming in direct trade opportunities within Africa, avoiding international price pressures.

The President disclosed that he is happy to note that upon completion, the electrified train will take 24 hours to travel from Mombasa to Kampala, and after the whole project is complete, it will take less than 10 hours to reach, unlike the current 14 hours by the meter gauge train.

Museveni said once the country starts getting money from the oil, more roads and railway lines will be constructed and extended.

Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala said the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway is meant to foster connection of capital cities of all partner states to Mombasa, which is the main port.

He said the project, to be constructed at a total cost Shs10 trillion, will be undertaken by Yapi Merkenzi. The first phase will include the construction of the line from Malaba to Kampala.

The project that is pencilled for 4 years, upon completion, will see the train travelling at 100km per hour for cargo and 120km for passengers.

He said the infrastructure is expected to reduce the cost of transporting a cargo container on the road from Mombasa once the SGR line is complete.

"This will lower the cost of transport, and I think this is good news to the ears of traders. Therefore, I want to appeal to our leaders to support the construction so that the contractor doesn't have any excuses for delaying the construction," he said.

He disclosed that the government has compensated over 95 percent of the project-affected persons, and nobody should sneak into the corridor because nobody will pay them.

"The work includes the construction of 232 kilometres of mainline and a 40-kilometre spur stretch of the SGR from Malaba to Kampala in the first phase before it's extended to South Sudan (Northern route) and to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi (Western route)," he noted.

The Tororo North County Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Ekanya, thanked the government for actualizing the construction of the long-awaited infrastructure.

He, however, appealed to the contractor to heed to the local content, especially in the areas of employment and construction materials.

"We want to see that 30 percent of employment opportunities is offered to the local people, cement for construction is locally bought from within since we have cement manufacturing factories as well as marrum. We are against externalization of labour and sourcing of construction materials," he appealed.

He said as leaders, they are going to engage with the Uganda Investment Authority to go to the ground to educate people on how to position themselves to tap the opportunities that will come with the investment.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, Fatih Ak, commended the Ugandan government for embracing the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway, highlighting that the infrastructure will help the country unlock untapped potential and make its products competitive on the global stage.

The launch was also witnessed by the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, Rtd. Maj. Jessica Alupo, Defense Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth, Minister of State for Disability Affairs Hellen Asamo, Minister of State for East African Affairs Magode Ikuya, Minister of State for Works, Fred Byamukama, and area Members of Parliament including Yeri Apollo Ofwono, Tororo District Woman MP.