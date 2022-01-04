Museveni gets Covid-19 vaccine booster jab as cases surge

President Museveni pictured taking his Covid-19 vaccine booster dose in Kampala on January 4, 2022.  

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • According to him, fully vaccinated people are able to fight the new Omicron variant which is considered highly contagious.

President Museveni on Tuesday received his Covid-19 booster shot amid surging cases of the virus in the country.

