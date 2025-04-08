Museveni gifts MPs Shs100m each

A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), independents, and opposition parties have reportedly received Shs100 million each from President Museveni as a cash gift.

Sources privy to the transaction told Monitor that the NRM MPs collected the money from the Office of the Government Chief Whip at Parliament between 8pm and 9pm on April 7, while others reportedly received theirs from the Nakasero residence of Speaker Anita Among.

The source further revealed that the money was given as a token of appreciation from the president for the MPs' “good behavior” and in response to pleas made by financially struggling legislators.

When contacted for comment, Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda did not confirm or deny the development. Instead, he referred inquiries to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus.

Parliament’s administration has also distanced itself from the reported cash handout.

“I am not aware of anything like that, you are breaking news to me. There are clear channels on how MPs receive their money and besides that, we don’t know anything,” said Ms Grace Gidudu, the Assistant Director, CPA at Parliament.

Other sources indicated that the payout followed persistent lobbying by a section of MPs who had appealed directly to the president for financial support.

Joseph Sabiti, the Communications Officer at the Office of the Speaker, also denied knowledge of the transaction and emphasized that Parliament follows formal procedures when disbursing funds to MPs.

The cash giveaway comes at a politically sensitive time, shortly after Cabinet approved the controversial UPDF Amendment Act, which is expected to face stiff resistance, particularly from opposition MPs.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Joel Ssenyonyi said he was aware of the alleged handouts and warned of action against members of his National Unity Platform (NUP) party who may have accepted the money.

“We have been hearing about this move by the government to award MPs, especially from NRM and some opposition basically to thank them for passing the controversial Coffee Bill and prepare grounds for the upcoming controversial coffee amendment,”

Mr Ssenyonyi said.

The development raises fresh questions about transparency and the use of state resources in parliamentary influence and political maneuvering.