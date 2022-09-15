Museveni gives out land titles to northern region

President Museveni yesterday handed over customary land titles to eight people in Apac District as he kicked off the government project aimed at issuing titles to 275,000 families and 630 clans in the greater northern region.

“I congratulate the people of the Ministry of Lands for getting out of sleep and solving this problem. I am sure you know who owns what everywhere so why not capture it in a document and do what we have done here,” President Museveni said.

The project is funded by the European Union.

Mr Museveni, however, warned the beneficiaries against land fragmentation.

“Land fragmentation is very dangerous for the country. If you have six acres and [you die] and leave behind six sons, if each takes one [acre], the land disappears. In future, these children will have nowhere to cultivate,” he said.

The President added that when the land is too small, it can’t give sustainable value to the owner.

He attributed the economic challenges and poverty in West Nile to land fragmentation.

“The average land holding in Maracha [District] is two acres. One acre is for growing food for the family and the remaining one is reserved for income generation. If you do the math badly, your family will not get out of poverty,” he said.

Mr Museveni added that the district continues to grow tobacco, but the earnings from an acre can’t go beyond Shs800,000 per annum, which makes it difficult for residents to get out of poverty.

He advised them to turn to productive ventures such as coffee, fruits, poultry, and zero grazed cows.

“Those are the only things you can grow on a small piece of land and make money. With an acre of land, you can no longer grow tobacco, cotton, maize, sugarcane, and the traditional cows,” the President said.

Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, said the government project solve land grabbing in the region.