Museveni gives Shs30m to Barlonyo LRA attack survivors

President Museveni has donated Shs30m to people whose relatives were killed by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels at Barlonyo internally displaced people’s camp in Lira District in 2004.

The President said if well utilised, the money could help to transform the beneficiaries’ livelihoods.

On February 21, 2004, LRA insurgents attacked the camp in the present-day Agweng Sub-county and killed more than 300 people. The victims were buried in a mass grave, and memorial prayers are held annually at the monument built by the government.

In a speech read by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the 18th memorial prayers on Monday, Mr Museveni said he launched the bush war in order to ensure that there is peace and stability in the country.

“Since 1986, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has been steady and focused not only on peace but also on restoring democracy, consolidating national unity, defending national independence, rebuilding the economy, improving social sciences and regional cooperation,” he said.

The President further gave the chairperson of Barlonyo ‘B’ Village, Mr Lawrence Ogwal, Shs5m to procure a motorcycle to facilitate his movement.

Other pledges

The Prime Minister promised to follow up on other presidential pledges to the people of Barlonyo.

The pledges include the construction of a health centre III, upgrading of Barlonyo Agro Vocational Technical School to an agricultural college and turning the massacre site into a tourism site.

The MP for Erute North, Ms Christine Akello, said members of the community have donated three acres of land for the construction of the health centre.

“Our women are dying because of walking long distances to seek health service at Ogur Health Centre IV. So, I request you to use your position to ensure that a health centre III is constructed here,” Ms Akello appealed to the prime minister.

She said the level of household poverty is high in Barlonyo, adding that 80 percent of the population lives in grass-thatched houses.

Looking back

