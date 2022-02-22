Prime

Museveni gives Shs30m to Barlonyo LRA attack survivors

President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the 41st Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations in Mbale Febraury 6, 2022. Photo | PPU

By  Patrick Ebong  &  Charity Akullo

What you need to know:

  • The Prime Minister promised to follow up on other presidential pledges to the people of Barlonyo.

President Museveni has donated Shs30m to people whose relatives were killed by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels at Barlonyo internally displaced people’s camp in Lira District in 2004.

