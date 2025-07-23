Museveni grants official burial for Justice Kanyeihamba

President Museveni has granted an official burial to the late Supreme Court Justice Prof. George Wilson Kanyeihamba, in recognition of his distinguished service in Uganda’s legal, academic, and political spheres.

In a statement released Tuesday by the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, government extended condolences to the family, the legal fraternity, the Banyakigezi community, and the country at large.

“The government of Uganda sincerely commiserates with the family, the legal and academic fraternity, the Banyakigezi, and all Ugandans on the passing of an illustrious legal icon and a politician who held several high positions. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him and those who drew inspiration from his career,” Minister Babalanda said.

She added: “Accordingly, H.E. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in line with Article 99 of the Constitution which vests Executive Authority in the President, has directed that the late Hon. Justice Prof. George Wilson Kanyeihamba be accorded an official burial.”

An official burial means that the government will cover all funeral expenses. Minister Babalanda also revealed that a joint national organizing committee—comprising government officials and the family—has been constituted, with her as chairperson.

Burial Program

According to the schedule:

Wednesday (July 23): A special Supreme Court session will be held in his honor, beginning at 2 PM.

Friday (July 25): Mourners will visit the family home in Buziga from 11 AM, followed by tributes and a service at 3 PM.

Monday (July 28): A memorial service will take place at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala at 9 AM. An official vigil will follow at 3 PM at Kabojja International School, Buziga.

Tuesday (July 29): Burial will take place at his Buziga residence after a funeral service at Kabojja grounds starting at 10 AM.

Legacy of a Legal Icon

Prof Kanyeihamba passed away over a week ago at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where he had been receiving treatment. He was 85.

He served on the Supreme Court from 1997 until his retirement in 2009 and had previously held cabinet roles including Minister of Commerce, Justice, and Attorney General.

Throughout his career, he was widely respected for his integrity, clarity, and outspoken defense of justice. In the 2006 presidential election petition, he was among the three dissenting Supreme Court justices who ruled that the re-election of President Museveni should be nullified due to irregularities.

He leaves behind a rich legacy of jurisprudence, public service, and academic contribution.



