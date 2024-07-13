Museveni hails Catholic Church for role in development as Wokorach installed Gulu archbishop

President Museveni has attributed the significant socio-economic progress that Uganda currently commands to the backing of the Catholic Church.

In his speech read by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the consecration of Gulu Archbishop Raphael P’Mony Wokorach, Museveni said that the Catholic Church exploited the private sector-friendly policies of the NRM government to extend social services to the public.

“For instance, the church has constructed several hospitals and schools across the country. This is proof that the church leadership is concerned about the material wellbeing of the believers,” Museveni’s remarks to a congregation at Gulu Cathedral in Gulu City read on Friday.

The Ugandan leader also applauded Archbishop (Emeritus) John Baptist Odama for his efforts towards commercial cassava production in northern Uganda, which has pooled together at least 40,000 cassava growers.

“He has also worked with the NRM government to bring peace in Northern Uganda and wake up our people to fight poverty from their homes. He sets an excellent example for all spiritual leaders across the country,” the president added.



Meanwhile, Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo challenged Archbishop Wokorach to emulate his predecessor and join an ongoing fight to rebuild Northern Uganda as it continues to recover from effects of the Lord’s Resistance Army's (LRA) war.

“You must, together with your brothers and sisters, the religious leaders, take time to join in this. We will visit you, we will interface with you about this initiative, and we will work together with you as your foot soldiers,” he added.

Gulu Archbishop Raphael P’Mony Wokorach is seen during his installation mass on July 12, 2024. PHOTO/TEDDY DOKOTHO.

On his part, Odama called for unity and asked Christians to pray for peace and stability in neighbouring countries like South Sudan, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“Forgiveness, forgiveness is a strength, not a weakness. Where I stepped on some toes during my 25 years, all my movements may have offended some people; forgive me. On my part, I started to forgive when I was made an archbishop, and I will continue to forgive anybody anytime, whether he harms me or does anything wrong to me,” he added.

In his sermon, Archbishop Wokorach called for humility and tolerance in the ecclesiastical province to enable the gospel of peace, truth, and prosperity to penetrate the hearts of the faithful.

“Humility opens doors and windows for us to stand by the truth. Humility opens our eyes to see that we can live with only what is necessary to survive on. We need to understand we can boast of nothing, whether our intelligence, our strength, our wealth is God-given or our power,” he said.

Archbishop Wokorach installed in colourful ceremony

Still at the event, Museveni offered a Shs20 million contribution and also gifted Archbishop Wokorach a brand-new vehicle.



Who is Wokorach?

Archbishop Wokorach replaces 76-year-old Odama, whose retirement was granted by Pope Francis on March 22, on March 22.

Wokorach, a member of the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus (MCCJ), started his episcopal ministry in August 2021 following his papal appointment in March 2021 for Nebbi Diocese.

An alumnus of the Uganda Martyrs’ National Major Seminary Alokolum in Gulu Archdiocese and the Nairobi-based Tangaza University College (TUC) Nairobi, he was ordained priest in September 1993.