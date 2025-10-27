Museveni hails Indian community for investing in Uganda

President Yoweri Museveni has praised the Indian community in Uganda for its significant contribution to the country’s economic growth through investments in industry and the service sectors.

Speaking during the Diwali Festival of Lights celebrations at State House, Entebbe, over the weekend, President Museveni said Uganda’s economy has greatly benefited from the community’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to building industries that create jobs, expand the tax base, and nurture a skilled working class.

“By investing in factories and services, you are helping us create a middle and skilled working class and a revenue base for the government, from which we can get money to educate Ugandans so that through business and education, we can create a modern society,” the president said.

Mr Museveni noted that, according to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Indian community contributes about 65 percent of Uganda’s income tax despite constituting less than one percent of the total population.

He also reflected on the 1972 expulsion of Asians by former president Idi Amin, saying the move devastated Uganda’s economy and disrupted social cohesion.

“I went to an Indian temple in London and found some Indians lamenting about Amin’s actions. I told them that Amin did more damage to Africans than Indians; he destroyed our economy and killed several people. I am very glad that you came back when we called you, thank you for trusting Uganda again,” he said.

Renewed trust and partnership

The Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, Mr Singh Rawat, commended the Ugandan government for restoring property rights and creating an enabling environment for investors.

“We also commend the steps taken under your administration to restore property rights and welcome back members of the diaspora who have revived economic activity. We applaud your commitment to value addition and manufacturing,” Mr Rawat said.

Mr Paresh Mehta, the chairperson of the Indian Association of Uganda, said the expulsion of Asians in 1972 not only affected Indians but also weakened Uganda’s economy.

“Uganda lost a part of its productive and enterprising spirit. But under Your Excellency’s leadership, the vision has transformed Uganda into a country of opportunity and progress,” he said.

Mr Mehta highlighted Indian families such as Sudhir Ruparelia, the Madhvan family, and the Mehta Group as examples of investors who have played a pivotal role in Uganda’s industrial and social transformation.

“Ruparelia specifically arrived in Uganda with $25,000 (about Shs86 million), but through opportunities under the NRM government, he has built a business empire worth $1.6 billion,” Mr Mehta noted.

Deepening bilateral ties

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, called on the Indian community to encourage more investors to consider Uganda as an investment destination.

“We should use this year’s Diwali to attract other strategic friends to join you in investing in Uganda,” she said.

Uganda and India share longstanding historical ties that have evolved into strong cooperation in trade, investment, technology transfer, defence, and development. The two countries currently enjoy bilateral trade worth about $1.2 billion annually.

Humanitarian contributions

Beyond business, the Indian community continues to make impactful humanitarian contributions. So far, it has facilitated life-saving heart surgeries for 238 Ugandan children in India, with another 100 expected to be sent next year.

The community has also collectively donated 65,000 units of blood through ongoing blood drives, including recent ones at Singo Military Training School in Nakaseke and the Sai Centre on Mawanda Road in Kampala, as part of their Diwali celebrations.

President Museveni and the First Lady, Janet Kataha Museveni, commended the community for its generosity and continued partnership in Uganda’s development journey.

“Your contribution is not just in business but in building lives. You are partners in our nation’s progress,” the president said.