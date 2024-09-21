Museveni hails Kigezi Diocese for holistic approach in spreading gospel

President Museveni has hailed Kigezi Diocese for its holistic approach in preaching and spreading the gospel, covering summons of socioeconomic transformation.

The message was carried in his remarks delivered by trade state minister David Bahati during the launch of the Bishop’s Development Fund at St Peter's Cathedral Rugarama grounds in Kabale Town.

At least Shs1.245 billion was raised in cash and pledges, out of the required Shs3.1 billion for construction a diocesan business center in Kabale Town.

President Museveni contributed Shs150 million towards the project.

“I am delighted that religious leaders are beginning to understand the message on wealth creation and economic transformation in their summons. While it’s true that the primary role of the church is the spiritual well-being of the people, the church must also support initiatives geared towards social economic transformation in order to address the challenges of ignorance and poverty among others,” Museveni said in his speech delivered by Bahati.

The 80-year-old Ugandan leader challenged believers to emulate Jesus who was a carpenter besides feeding the hungry and healing the sick.

“Development is a collective good but wealth and jobs belong to individuals. Leaders should help our people to identify productive ventures in the four sectors of commercial agriculture, industrialization, services and ICT for creating wealth,” he noted.

He added: “I call upon all the faithful to contribute towards the construction of the Kigezi Diocesan Business Center because it’s an important project that will help in income generation and job creation.”

Anglican Church of Rwanda Archbishop Grace Laurent Mbanda led church service and commended the cordial working relationship with the Church of Uganda before he contributed Shs40 million to support the establishment of the center.

Finance state minister Henry Musasizi and Parliament commissioner Prossy Akampurira contributed Shs10 million each while Bahati offered Shs50 million for the project.

Kigezi Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna pledged commitment of church leaders in promoting government programs for the good of the Christians.