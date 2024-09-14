Museveni hails Kyabazinga over promoting unity 

President Museveni has hailed the Kyabazinga (Busoga king) William Gabula Nadiope IV for fostering unity, harmony and socio-economic transformation in Busoga Kingdom in the impoverished Eastern Uganda region.

This was as the Kyabazinga celebrated his 10th coronation anniversary at Bukungu Primary School in Buyende District on Friday.

President Museveni, in a speech read for him by the First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, said Kyabazinga Nadiope's 10-year reign has justified the National Resistance Movement's restoration of cultural institutions to impact communities.

"Busoga Kingdom has demonstrated the ability of cultural institutions socio-economic development agenda and mutual working relations with the government to deliver services and enhance government programmes to the people,” the President said.

The president further challenged cultural institutions to re-focus on socio-economic transformation, promoting and instilling values among their subjects.

In her address, Ms Kadaga on behalf of Busoga leaders, welcomed the Inebantu (Queen), saying with her, Busoga is going to fast track family activities geared towards children welfare, youth development and guidance to productivity.

“We have been doing your work with Dr Joyce Abaliwano, holding children retreats under youth camps and community tourism promotion, but are now blessed that we have you to inspire and lead us,” Ms Kadaga said, challenging Basoga to trace and document their rich history.

She further assured Kyabazinga subjects that the government is working closely with Busoga to uplift and open Walugogo-Luuka-Budhumbula road, have the Women GROW programme launched and the Bukungu ferry completed.

The Kyabazinga acknowledged the central government's collaborative efforts in revamping the Kingdom's development agenda, saying the negotiations for the return of its property were going on well which will add on the development programmes, revenue and income.

“I thank the President for his unwavering support to Busoga and commitment to return our property, construct headquarters at Bugembe which will boost our revenue, income and status,” the Kyabazinga added.

He further challenged his subjects on environmental protection and preservation, saying they must plant trees to mitigate climate change.

The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, called upon people to embrace and support government programmes, especially the Parish Development Model, so as to increase household income, sustainability and prosperity.

She said the President will be in Buyende in December for the World Aids Day and will make an official pronouncement on silver fish, wetlands and the activities of the Fisheries Protection Unit on the lakes.