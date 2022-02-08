Museveni hails Makaaru for role in Ankole growth

The portrait of late Yowasi Rwamango Makaaru during the funeral service at Busiibo playground before his burial at his home in Mikyerere Cell, Central Division in Sheema Municipality on Saturday. PHOTO | MILTON BANDIHO

By  Zadock Amanyisa  &  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • The special council sitting resolved to have the Bushenyi District building named Makaaru House and the road leading to the district headquarters named Makaaru lane.

President Museveni has described deceased former Bushenyi District chairperson Yowas Makaaru Rwamango as an exceptional leader that helped Ankole to develop into a self-sustaining sub-region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.