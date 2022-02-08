Museveni hails Makaaru for role in Ankole growth

President Museveni has described deceased former Bushenyi District chairperson Yowas Makaaru Rwamango as an exceptional leader that helped Ankole to develop into a self-sustaining sub-region.

In his condolence message read by Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi at the burial in Mikyerere Cell, Central Division in Sheema Municipality on Saturday, Mr Museveni said Makaaru was key in Uganda’s social economic transformation.

“The country has lost a brilliant and experienced leader who dedicated his life to guiding Uganda’s development towards modernity and social economic transformation,” Mr Museveni’s eulogy read in part.

He added: “He contributed a lot during the 1960s, 1980s and 1990s to Uganda’s agriculture in an environment which was characterised by political strife and insurgency. Mzee Makaaru practiced politics of non- sectarianism. He never tired in his quest to foster peace and unity.”

The President said Makaaru was successful in building peace because of his firm character, which established bridges of friendship and brotherhood in the whole country.

Lay Canon Makaaru, 92, succumbed to diabetes and other illnesses at his home in Sheema Municipality on January 31.

Many people from all walks of life who attended the burial described the teacher-turned politician as an honest, kind and generous father who lived an impactful life.

Last Thursday, two days to his burial, the five districts that make up Greater Bushenyi, where he served as chairperson from 1989-2002, gathered for a special council sitting at Bushenyi District headquarters to honour him. They hailed him for spearheading the construction of the big building that houses the current Bushenyi District headquarters.

Greater Bushenyi was split into five districts of Mitooma, Sheema, Buhweju, Rubirizi, and Bushenyi.

The special council sitting resolved to have the Bushenyi District building named Makaaru House and the road leading to the district headquarters named Makaaru lane.

Makaaru was born in 1930 to the late Rwamango of Nyabubaare, Bugongi Town Council, Sheema District.

He went to Bugongi Primary School (1944), Kabwohe Boys Primary School (1949), and Kitunga Primary School (1951). From there, he went to Kako Teachers Training College from where he became a grade one teacher (1952-54). He upgraded to a grade two certificate, which he attained from Kakoba National Teachers College (1962-63). He also studied a Diploma in Modern Management in London (1997). He taught at Kyagaju Primary School (1954) and Kabwohe Boys Primary School (1956-57) before he became a head teacher at Bugongi Primary School (1958-59).

He also worked as a principal at Kabwohe Teacher Training College (1960-61) and head teacher at Kitagata Primary School and Butsibo Primary School. He retired from the teaching service in 1967.

The former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, described Makaaru as a seasoned politician of his time whose community mobilisation skills remained unmatched.

Makaaru is survived by a widow, Ms Joyce Mwangangye, and they have 12 children.

His political career

Makaaru as a politician worked as district councillor in the Ankole Assembly, chairperson education committee of the Ankole Kingdom, Sheema county administrator, and Bushenyi District chairperson for 13 years. He was jailed briefly during the Idi Amin regime after he was suspected of fighting and mobilising against the government. At the time of his death, Makaaru was serving as a presidential adviser on political affairs.