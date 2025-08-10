Museveni hails Rhoda Kalema as national symbol of women’s liberation

President Museveni has praised the life and legacy of the late Rhoda Nsibambi Kalema, describing her as a patriotic leader whose service to the nation continues to inspire generations.

In a message delivered by First Deputy Prime Minister and former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, during the state funeral in Kiboga District, Museveni hailed Kalema as “an example to many women and a national symbol of women’s liberation,” noting her active role in community affairs and national politics.

“She was actively involved in the affairs of the community in Kiboga. Her positive contribution while still in active politics as Deputy Minister of Public Service and member of the Constituent Assembly in 1994 remains commendable,” Museveni said.

The President also reflected on unfinished reforms in family law, recalling the work of Kalema’s late husband, William Kalema.

“We have failed to reform public law. For those who remember, Mr William Kalema, when he was in government, was responsible for the commission that did research on family law and issued a good report which would have been a very good law. I hope one time we shall wake up and fulfill what that research did because it was going to improve family life,” Museveni stated.

Former Ethics Minister Miria Matembe, speaking on behalf of Uganda’s women’s movement, described Kalema as the embodiment of motherhood and resilience.

“She has lived a purposeful life as a mother. Even when she became a widow, she withstood the test and challenge. Her work is what we are celebrating as the women’s movement in Uganda,” Matembe said.

Bishop Emeritus Dunstan Kopoliano Bukenya, the third bishop of Mityana Diocese, recalled Kalema’s dedication to both God and humanity.

“On July 26, 2025, Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema preached at the Scripture Union conference in Kiboga. During my seven years as Bishop of Mityana Diocese, we worked together to uplift the Diocese,” Bukenya said.

The Buganda Kingdom Katikiro (Premier) Charles Peter Mayega, Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, and Cabinet Ministers Judith Nabakooba and Joyce Ssebugwawo were among the dignitaries present at her burial at the family grounds in Kiboga Town Council on August 9, 2025.

A section of relatives, joined by other mourners, watch as the casket containing Rhoda Kalema is lowered into the grave in Kiboga District on August 9, 2025. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

Born in 1929, Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema was among the first two female members of the National Consultative Council (NCC) and served in the third Parliament between 1979 and 1980. She later represented Kiboga District in the Constituent Assembly that drafted Uganda’s 1995 Constitution.