Museveni honored with life time tourism achiever award   

President Museveni has been honoured with a lifetime tourism achiever award for his visionary leadership in transforming Uganda into a leading global tourism destination, organisers said.

Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives who origanised the Ekkula Sustainable Tourism awards 2024 in Kampala under the theme “Advancing sustainable Tourism, Peace and Green Investments for improved livelihoods, said the accolade recognises Mr Museveni's four-decade exceptional leadership in ushering in a new era of excellence, elevating Uganda into a premier tourist destination renowned for its current peace and stability.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, who presided over the ceremony lauded the organisers for promoting tourism in the country.

“Tourism is the backbone of our economy, creating employment, attracting investments, and generating foreign currency inflows,” Mr Tayebwa said.

Mr Tayebwa revealed that government had allocated Shs55 billion to Uganda’s embassies to enhance international promotion, with a focus on branding and marketing Uganda globally.

"Our commitment to digitizing the economy and advancing tourism will solidify Uganda’s position as a premier travel destination,” the Ruhinda North MP added.

Mr Tayebwa re-affirmed the government's commitment to support the tourism sector, by enhancing the market and branding Uganda with an aim to digitize the economy and achieve a revenue target of $50 billion by the year 2050.

According to the State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Mr Martin Mugarra the awards continue to inspire excellence in the sector, and the upcoming tourism festival will further highlight Uganda’s potential.

The guests also witnessed the transformative projects Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives is involved in including; the Green Schools project in the Rwenzori sub region, the Climate Resilience for Karamoja, Voices of Resilience; Batwa against exploitation.

This year’s event also marked the launch of the Ekkula Sustainable Tourism Festival which will be held in different regions of Uganda showcasing Uganda’s diverse cultural and natural heritage, and will culminate in the 8th Edition of the awards and a remarkable achievement of 10 years of Ekkula Awards.

At the event, several other individuals and organizations were recognised for their commitment to sustainability and innovation in tourism.