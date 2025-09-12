Museveni honours Aga Khan family for big footprint in health, education

President Museveni yesterday awarded His Highness the Aga Khan and Princess Zahra Aga Khan with Uganda’s highest civilian honours in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country’s social and economic development. The awards came as the President presided over the inauguration of the Aga Khan University (AKU) campus and the commissioning of the new teaching hospital in Kampala.

Mr Museveni conferred upon His Highness the Aga Khan the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa (Grand Master). The award recognises his decades-long commitment to improving the quality of life for Ugandans through investments in healthcare, education, banking, insurance, energy, hospitality, and manufacturing. Princess Zahra Aga Khan, on the other hand, was honoured with the Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa (Grand Commander) for her efforts in advancing health, education, and women’s empowerment.

“When our late brother was here, I gave him medals. I would now like to give similar medals to His Highness and the entire family that is here,” Mr Museveni said.

His Highness the Aga Khan becomes the 8th person to receive this award, usually given to heads of state. Others who have received this award include his late father, the Aga Khan IV, the President of Zimbabwe, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame, and former President of Tanzania Julius Nyerere.

In reading the citation for the award, the Chancellor of the Presidential Awards Committee, Ms Zamonah Malole, explained that Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chairperson of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), was awarded because he had actively engaged in Uganda’s development for over 25 years.

Justification

“Through his leadership, the AKDN operates wide-ranging social development programmes covering healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, climate resilience, and environmental conservation, alongside major economic development investments in banking, infrastructure, media, tourism, and industrial promotion,” Ms Malole said.

She explained that His Highness, the Aga Khan, had championed environmental stewardship as the founding chairman of the AKDN’s Climate and Environment Committee, spearheading policies that place climate resilience at the core of the network’s work.

As Chancellor of the Aga Khan University, His Highness the Aga Khan is overseeing the development of the AKU Hospital in Kampala, which is expected to transform healthcare access across the region.

“His personal engagement in the area of education and health has made a significant impact on the human capital development of the people of Uganda and the wider international community. He has encouraged the sharing of knowledge and experience within and beyond the AKDN across Africa,” Ms Malole said.

According to Ms Malole, His Highness the Aga Khan’s leadership has also guided the growth of Diamond Trust Bank into one of Uganda’s leading financial institutions, promoted financial inclusion, and expanded Jubilee Insurance to provide broader financial security for Ugandans.

His Highness the Aga Khan has further championed infrastructure projects such as the co-development of the Bujagali Hydropower Plant, which significantly boosted Uganda’s energy supply, and the commissioning of the SEACOM submarine cable, which improved the country’s internet connectivity.

“Therefore, in line with the National Honours and Awards Act, Cap. 173. His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, bestows upon His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V the title of Honour of The Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa (the Grand Master) Award for his outstanding dedication, invaluable support and contribution to the development of the Republic of Uganda,” Ms Malole said.

Ms Malole added that Princess Zahra, on the other hand, was awarded because she has dedicated many years to advancing social development programmes under the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), playing a key role in extending world-class healthcare and education services across East Africa.

Ms Malole said through her leadership, the Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS), Aga Khan Education Services (AKES), and Aga Khan University (AKU) have significantly expanded their reach, providing Ugandans with access to improved health facilities, teacher training, curriculum development, and infrastructure.

In education, Princess Zahra oversees the operation of four Aga Khan schools in Kampala, which educate more than 2,000 learners annually and employ more than 150 teachers.

“Under her leadership, more than 500 nurses and health workers have graduated from the Aga Khan University school of nursing and midwifery, strengthening the public health sector in Uganda and directly addressing the needs of child and maternal care,” Ms Malole said.

She has also championed the work of the Aga Khan Institute for Educational Development, which trains teachers and supports the improvement of education systems in Uganda, and the Institute for Human Development, which has been instrumental in advancing early childhood development practices across East Africa.

Major roles

* Healthcare: Aga Khan University Hospital, health services, training nurses and doctors.

* Education: Digital learning facilities, teacher training, schools, and early childhood programmes.

* Finance: Growth of Diamond Trust Bank and Jubilee Insurance.

* Energy & Infrastructure: Bujagali Hydropower Plant, SEACOM submarine cable.

* Climate: Founding chair of AKDN’s Climate and Environment Committee.

Key roles

“His personal engagement in the area of education and health has made a significant impact on the human capital development of the people of Uganda and the wider international community. He has encouraged the sharing of knowledge and experience within and beyond the AKDN across Africa,” Zamonah Malole, Presidential Awards Committee.