Museveni in talks with Mbabazi 

While appearing on radio in Gulu City on Monday, the President promised to compensate the Acholi farmers who lost their cattle during the war with Shs50b. The President also promised to compensate the war veterans in the area with Shs90b before the end of this year.

President Museveni Tuesday confirmed he is in talks with his former Prime Minister, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, with a view patching up their differences.

Addressing NRM leaders and flag bearers from East Acholi Sub-region who had gathered at Boma Grounds in Kitgum District, the President who was campaigning in the area preached cohesion in the party.

“Even if you have differences with people but you are aiming at one thing, you don’t need to create enemies. Recently you have seen me with the Right Honourable Amama Mbabazi. I have been meeting them,” Mr Museveni said without divulging details of his closed-door talks with the former premier.

“So please talk with other people. Welcome new people. Don’t resist new people. The older cadres make some mistakes but when they repent, they remain good people. Even if [they] make mistake[s], [they realise them and reform.] We have done it in politics, we have done it in the army, let it be part of our organisation,” he added.

In September 2014, Mr Museveni fell out with Mr Mbabazi and sacked him as Prime Minister for harbouring presidential ambitions. Mr Mbabazi, a founding member of NRM, would later contest against Mr Museveni in 2016 polls.



He came third with 1.39 per cent of the vote. Mr Museveni has since invited Mr Mbabazi supporters back to NRM and initiated talks with his former right-hand man.

The President also narrated how previous talks helped reconcile him with his childhood friend, the late Eriya Kategaya, who had left NRM to join, the FDC which he mobilised for in 2006 elections. He would later serve as first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Regional Cooperation.

Mr Mbabazi couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Mr Museveni further talked of how he convinced the State Minister for Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar (Kitgum Municipality), and Lands Minister Beti Kamya to abandon the Opposition to join government. He, however, revealed that the only point he disagreed with the late Kategaya before his return was to leave power in 2011.

The NRM vice chairperson for northern Uganda, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, said the sub-region would vote for the NRM because they have ushered in peace and stability after the end of the LRA insurgency.

The president also promised to put an end to cattle rustling in the area and other parts of northern Uganda by recruiting local vigilantes to guard the boundaries with Karamoja and South Sudan.